Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated October 12, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY

GRACE KNAKOWSKI

SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/12/c9140.html