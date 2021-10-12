Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

DANIEL SHEEHAN, File No. 2020-38

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued its Reasons for Approval of a Settlement in the above named matter.

A copy of the Reasons for Approval of a Settlement dated October 12, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

