Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, and BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated December 22, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
