Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

AN APPLICATION BY WILKS BROTHERS, LLC FOR THE REVIEW OF A DECISION BY TSX INC. RELATING TO CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD., File No. 2021-12

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated June 9, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

