Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission
AN APPLICATION BY WILKS BROTHERS, LLC FOR THE REVIEW OF A DECISION BY TSX INC. RELATING TO CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD., File No. 2021-12
TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated June 9, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/09/c7241.html