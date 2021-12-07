Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

STABLEVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. and COLIN FISHER, File No. 2020-40

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission filed a Notice of Withdrawal in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Notice of Withdrawal dated December 6, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/07/c7323.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories