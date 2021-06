The Canadian Press

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Emil Forsberg converted a 77th-minute penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 victory over Slovakia and a big chance of reaching the knockout stage at the European Championship. Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka brought down substitute Robin Quaison as the striker ran in on goal after Alexander Isak’s deft flick. Dubravka dived the correct way on Forsberg’s penalty but could not keep it out. Sweden has four points in Group E and that might be enough to qu