NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - The Prime Minister and the Minister of Health to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (January 19, 2022)
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister and the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
January 19, 2022
Time
11:30 AM (EST)
Location
Sir John A. MacDonald Building, Room 200
144 Wellington St, Ottawa, Ontario
Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 9735089#
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
