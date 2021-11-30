Notice to the Media - Ministers and Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (November 30, 2021)

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and measures to address the omicron variant.

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

November 30, 2021

Time

4:00 PM (EST)

Location

Sir John A. MacDonald Building, Room 200

144 Wellington St, Ottawa, Ontario

Media will also be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:

1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:

613-954-9003

Passcode: 4120762#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

