Notice to the Media - Ministers and Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (November 30, 2021)
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and measures to address the omicron variant.
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
November 30, 2021
Time
4:00 PM (EST)
Location
Sir John A. MacDonald Building, Room 200
144 Wellington St, Ottawa, Ontario
Media will also be able to ask questions via teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 4120762#
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
