NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Ministers and Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (December 22, 2021)

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

December 22, 2021

Time

12:00 PM (EST)

Location



The news conference will be virtual only.

Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.



Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:

1-877-413-4815

Local dial-in number:

613-960-7526

Passcode: 3034093#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth

Facebook: Healthy Canadians

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/21/c2016.html