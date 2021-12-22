NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Ministers and Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (December 22, 2021)

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Ministers and Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date
December 22, 2021

Time
12:00 PM (EST)

Location

The news conference will be virtual only.
Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-877-413-4815
Local dial-in number:
613-960-7526

Passcode: 3034093#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

