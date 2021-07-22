Notice to Media - UPDATE - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, will be in Winnipeg, MB to visit partners and highlight Government of Canada initiatives

Updated with changes, July 22 at 9 a.m. CDT

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ -

Thursday, July 22, 2021, Winnipeg, Manitoba

1:00 p.m CDT – Minister Hajdu will announce funding and launch the 2021 national call for proposals through the Substance Use and Addictions Program. A media availability will follow the announcement.

Location:

Memorial Garden – Stephen Juba Park, approximately 288 Waterfront Dr, Winnipeg, MB

2:30 p.m CDT – Minister Hajdu will visit the Ma Mawi Chi Itata Centre, an Indigenous community and program service provider. The centre currently provides COVID-19 rapid testing and vaccinations, and recently received funding through the Government of Canada's Immunization Partnership Fund.

Please note due to indoor gathering restrictions this will be closed to media.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/22/c8253.html