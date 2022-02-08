NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Health Canada officials to hold a technical briefing regarding the report - Health of Canadians in a Changing Climate: Advancing our Knowledge for Action

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Officials from Health Canada will hold a technical briefing to discuss the report – Health of Canadians in a Changing Climate: Advancing our Knowledge for Action

Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

February 9, 2022

Time

1:00 PM (EST)

Location

The technical briefing will be held by teleconference only.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:

1-877-413-4815

Local dial-in number:

613-960-7526

Passcode: 9839816#



