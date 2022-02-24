NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (February 25, 2022)
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Government of Canada officials will hold a news conference to provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
Date
February 25, 2022
Time
11:00 AM (EST)
Location
The news conference will be virtual only.
Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.
A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 6710724#
NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.
