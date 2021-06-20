Notice to the Media - Government of Canada to provide an update on border measures due to COVID-19
OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will announce updates to the border measures implemented to protect the health of Canadians due COVID-19.
Ministers will hold a news conference to announce updates to border measures.
Ministers will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.
This news conference will be preceded by a technical briefing under embargo by government officials.
Date
June 21, 2021
Time
Technical Briefing: 9:00 AM EDT
News conference: 10:00 AM EDT
Location
The ministerial news conference will be held virtually at 10:00 AM (EDT). Journalists who wish to ask questions can do so by teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number:
613-954-9003
Passcode: 1622050#
Govenrment of Canada officials will hold a technical briefing on background and not for attribution virtually on Zoom at 9:00 AM (EDT).
NOTE: To obtain the Zoom link and a copy of the briefing package under embargo, please RSVP by email at hc.media.sc@canada.ca.
