NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce support for COVID-19 safe voluntary isolation sites in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce support towards safe voluntary isolation sites in Manitoba.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

December 30, 2021

Time

11:30 AM (CST)

Location

The event will be held on Zoom.

Zoom link:

https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68609339550

Passcode: 115243

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision

