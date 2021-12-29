NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce support for COVID-19 safe voluntary isolation sites in Manitoba
WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce support towards safe voluntary isolation sites in Manitoba.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
December 30, 2021
Time
11:30 AM (CST)
Location
The event will be held on Zoom.
Zoom link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/68609339550
Passcode: 115243
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/29/c2613.html