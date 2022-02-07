NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce the winner of the Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Ron McKinnon, Member of Parliament for Coquitlam—Port Coquitlam, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce the grand prize winner of the Vaccine Community Innovation Challenge (VCIC). MP McKinnon will be joined by representatives from the winning recipient organization.
There will be a media Q&A session immediately following the announcement.
Date
February 8, 2022
Time
1 PM (PST)
Location
The event will be held on Zoom.
Zoom link:
https://ca01web.zoom.us/j/69286673609
Passcode: 825162
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
