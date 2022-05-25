NOTICE TO MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to help improve healthy eating among low-income households in Newfoundland and Labrador
ST. JOHN'S, NL, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, will announce funding focusing on improving healthy eating among low-income households in Newfoundland and Labrador.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
May 26, 2022
Time
1:00 p.m. (NDT)
Location
The event will be held in person at:
The Event Space
First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity
42 Bannerman St.
St. John's, N.L. A1C 3M6
Wearing a mask indoors is strongly encouraged.
SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada
