NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada will hold a news conference (Update)

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Chief Public Health Officer of Canada will hold a news conference following the tabling of her 2021 CPHO Annual Report: A Vision to Transform Canada's Public Health System.

The CPHO will be available to answer questions from the media following her remarks.



Date

December 13, 2021

Time

12:00 PM (EST)

Location

The news conference will be virtual only.

Media will be able to ask questions via teleconference.

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):

1-877-413-4815

Local dial-in number:

613-960-7526

Participant passcode: 7882349#

To obtain materials in advance, please RSVP by email at

media@hc-sc.gc.ca.

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

