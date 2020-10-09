DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

Notice of Liquidation

Please note that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Managed Futures UCITS ETF will be liquidated on 17th November 2020.

The last day of exchange trading is 10th November 2020.

To view the full details, including shareholder options, please see the attached document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4052B_1-2020-10-7.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Annabel Dow

annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com

+44 207 7428379

