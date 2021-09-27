NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON), DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix's shareholders will receive only either 1.6839 shares of Bioventus common stock or $28.00 in cash for each share of Misonix they own. The investigation concerns whether the Misonix Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Bioventus is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/misonix-inc-nasdaq-mson/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Under the terms of the agreement, DSP Group's shareholders will receive only will receive $22.00 in cash for each share of DSP Group common stock owned. The investigation concerns whether the DSP Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Synaptics Incorporated is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dsp-group-inc-nasdaq-dspg/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Under the terms of the agreement, ADTRAN's shareholders will receive only 0.8244 shares of common stock in the new holding company for each share of ADTRAN common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the ADTRAN Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether ADVA is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/adtran-inc-nasdaq-adtn, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

