NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE - RPAI), Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq - FIVN), Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq – RBNC)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions.If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Retail Properties shareholders will receive only 0.6230 newly issued Kite shares for each share of Retail Properties they own. Based on the closing share price of Zoom as of July 16, 2021, this represents a per share price for Retail Properties common stock of $12.97. The investigation concerns whether the Retail Properties Board breached its fiduciary duties to Retail Properties shareholders and whether Kite is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/retail-properties-america-inc-nyse-rpai/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq:FIVN)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive only 0.5533 shares of Zoom for each share of Five9 they own. Based on the closing share price of Zoom as of July 16, 2021, this represents a per share price for Five9 common stock of $200.28. The investigation concerns whether the Five9 Board breached its fiduciary duties to Five9 shareholders and whether Zoom is paying too little for the Company.

Story continues

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/five9-inc-nasdaq-fivn/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq:RBNC)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Reliant shareholders will receive only 0.9842 shares of United common stock for each share of Reliant common stock they own. The all-stock transaction is valued at $30.58 per share based upon the closing stock price of United as of July 13, 2021. The investigation concerns whether the Reliant Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether United is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/reliant-bancorp-inc-nasdaq-rbnc/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656529/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Retail-Properties-of-America-Inc-NYSE--RPAI-Five9-Inc-Nasdaq--FIVN-Reliant-Bancorp-Inc-Nasdaq



