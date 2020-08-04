NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Majesco (NasdaqGM - MJCO), GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE - GSB), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NasdaqGS - MXIM)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Majesco (NASDAQGM:MJCO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Majesco shareholders will receive only $13.10 for each share of Majesco they own. The investigation concerns whether the Majesco Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Thoma Bravo is underpaying for the Company.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE:GSB)

Under the terms of the agreement, GlobeSCAPE shareholders will receive only $9.50 for each share of GlobeSCAPE they own. The investigation concerns whether the GlobeSCAPE Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether HelpSystems is underpaying for the Company. For example, the merger consideration is well off GlobeSCAPE's 52-week high of $14.25 a share.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGS:BFYT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Benefytt shareholders will receive only $31.00 in cash for each share of Benefytt they own. The investigation concerns whether the Benefytt Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Madison Dearborn is underpaying for the Company. For example, the average twelve-month analyst price target is $35.88, with a high target of $45.00 per share.

