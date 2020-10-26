NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: PNM Resources (NYSE - PNM), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE - CIT), Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Under the terms of the agreement, PNM stockholders will receive only $50.30 for each share of PNM common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the PNM Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether AVANGRID is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is well below the 52-week high of $56.14 for PNM shares and at least one wall street analyst has set a target price of $55.00 for PNM shares.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Under the terms of the agreement, CIT Group stockholders will receive only 0.0620 shares of First Citizens Class A common stock for each share of CIT Group common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the CIT Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether First Citizens is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal price is well off the 52-week high of $48.96 for CIT Group shares and at least one wall street analyst has set a target price of $54.00 for CIT Group shares.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Concho stockholders will receive only 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips for each share of Concho they own. The investigation concerns whether the Concho Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether ConocoPhillips is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is well below the 52-week high of $93.34 for Concho shares. Additionally, the average 12-month wall street analyst price target for Concho is $77.82 with a high target price of $118.00.

