NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX), BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Edios stockholders will have the right to receive in the transaction, at their election, either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per Eidos share in the transaction, up to an aggregate maximum of $175 million of cash. The investigation concerns whether the Edios Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether BridgBio is paying too little for the Company. For example, at least one wall street analyst has set a $80.00 price target for Edios shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/eidos-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-eidx/, or call 877-534-2590. No cost or obligation to you.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Under the terms of the agreement, BioSpecifics stockholders will receive $88.50 for each share of BioSpecifics common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the BioSpecifics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Endo International plc is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/biospecifics-technologies-corp-nasdaqgs-bstc/, or call 877-534-2590. No cost or obligation to you.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Front Yard stockholders will receive only $13.50 for each share of Front Yard common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Front Yard Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Pretium is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/front-yard-residential-corporation-nyse-resi-2/, or call 877-534-2590. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/612344/NOTICE--IMPORTANT-SHAREHOLDER-INVESTIGATION-UPDATE-Brodsky-Smith-LLC-Reminds-Investors-of-Investigations-Related-to-the-Following-Companies-Eidos-Therapeutics-Inc-NASDAQEIDX-BioSpecifics-Technologies-Corp-NASDAQBSTC-Front-Yard-Residential



