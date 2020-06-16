NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE - BITA), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE - GRUB) and Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS - FNJN)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Bitauto shareholders will receive only $16.00 for each share of Bitauto they own. The investigation concerns whether the Bitauto Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Tencent Holdings is underpaying for the Company. For example, the 12-month average analyst price target for Bitauto is $18.00 per share, including one analyst who set a target price of $20.00 per Bitauto share.

Additional information can be found at http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bitauto-holdings-limited-nyse-bita/

Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Grubhub shareholders will receive 0.6710 Just Eat Takeaway.com ordinary shares in exchange for each Grubhub share, representing an implied value of $75.15 for each Grubhub share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Grubhub Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Just Eat Takeaway.com is underpaying for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $80.25 for Grubhub shares and at least one analyst covering Grubhub has set a target of $95.00 per share.

Additional information can be found at http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/grubhub-inc-nyse-grub/

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Finjan shareholders will receive only $1.55 for each share of Finjan they own. The investigation concerns whether the Finjan Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Fortress is underpaying for the Company. For example, the deal price is below the 52-week high of $2.40 for Finjan shares, and the 12-month average analyst price target for Finjan is $5.00 per share.

Additional information can be found at http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/finjan-holdings-inc-nasdaqgs-fnjn/

