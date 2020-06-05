NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (NYSE - QES), TERRAFORM POWER, INC. (NASDAQ - TERP) AND WILLIS TOWERS WATSON, PLC (NASDAQ - WLTW)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Brodsky & Smith, LLC reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 877-534-2590. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (QES)

Under the terms of the agreement, Quintana shareholders will receive only 0.4844 shares of KLX common stock for QES share they own. The investigation concerns whether the Quintana Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether KLX is underpaying for the Company. For example, at least one analyst has set a target price for Quintana of $9.00 per share.

TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP)

Under the terms of the agreement, TerraForm shareholders will only receive 0.381 Brookfield Renewable shares for each share of TERP they own, representing consideration of $14.35 based on Brookfield Renewable's closing price on the announcement. The investigation concerns whether the TerraForm Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Brookfield Renewable is underpaying for the Company. For example, at least one analyst has set a price target of $18.00 per share for TerraForm stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Under the terms of the agreement, Willis Towers shareholders will receive only 1.08 shares of Aon stock for each share of Willis Towers stock that they own. The investigation concerns whether the Willis Towers Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Aon is underpaying for the Company. For example, at least one analyst has set a price target of $248 for Willis Towers shares.

