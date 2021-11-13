NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS), FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, in exchange for each share of Partners common stock, Partners stockholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock. The merger agreement provides that only up to 40% of Partners common stock will be exchanged for cash and the remaining shares exchanged for OceanFirst common stock, subject to proration. The investigation concerns whether the Partners Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, and whether OceanFirst is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/partners-bancorp-nasdaq-ptrs/

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp will be acquired by Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. ("Blue Ridge") (NYSE - BRBS). FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock per share. The investigation concerns whether the FVCBankcorp Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, and whether Blue Ridge is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/fvcbankcorp-inc-nasdaq-fvcb/

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, R.R. Donnelley will be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas"), which operates a global family of manufacturing and distribution businesses, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, R.R. Donnelley stockholders will receive $8.52 in cash for each share of R.R. Donnelley common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the R.R. Donnelley Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Atlas is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/r-r-donnelley-sons-company-nyse-rrd/

