Notice - Government of Canada, City of Toronto, and Elevate to support diversity and inclusion in Canada's tech sector
TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honorable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario and His Worship, John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto will announce support for the growth of underrepresented talent in the tech and innovation sectors.
Minister Joly, Mayor Tory and D'Andre Wilson-Ihejirika on behalf of Elevate will answer questions from the media via virtual conference following the event.
Thursday, June 3, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (Announcement)
10:35 a.m. – 10:50 a.m. (Media availability)
To view announcement please visit the following site on Vimeo:
