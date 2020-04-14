NOTICE FROM FIRM THAT FILED THE LAWSUIT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fifth Third Bancorp and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FITB) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Fifth Third is the target of a lawsuit announced by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") on March 9, 2020. According to the lawsuit, "for several years Fifth Third, without consumers' knowledge or consent: opened deposit and credit-card accounts in consumers' names; transferred funds from consumers' existing accounts to new, improperly opened accounts; enrolled consumers in unauthorized online-banking services; and activated unauthorized lines of credit on consumers' accounts. The [CFPB] alleges that Fifth Third violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act's prohibition against unfair and abusive acts or practices as well as the Truth in Lending Act and the Truth in Savings Act and their implementing regulations." Based on this news, shares of Fifth Third dropped by more than 13% on the same day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Story continues

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585106/NOTICE-FROM-FIRM-THAT-FILED-THE-LAWSUIT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Fifth-Third-Bancorp-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-to-Contact-the-Firm



