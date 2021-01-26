Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Karolinska Development AB (publ)

Karolinska Development AB (publ)
·15 min read

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Karolinska Development AB (publ)

The shareholders of Karolinska Development AB (publ), reg. no. 556707-5048, (“Karolinska Development” or the “Company”) are invited to the Extraordinary General Meeting, on Friday February 19, 2021.

Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus and the authorities’ regulations/advice on avoiding public gatherings, the Board of Directors has resolved that the EGM will be held without physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties and that shareholders only can exercise their voting rights by voting in advance in accordance with the procedure prescribed below. Information on the resolutions passed at the EGM will be published on Friday February 19, 2021, as soon as the result of the voting has been finally confirmed.

Participation and notification of attendance

A shareholder, who wishes to participate in the meeting, must

(i) be recorded as shareholder (not nominee registered) in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday February 11, 2021 and

(ii) notify of his/her intention to participate by submitting their advance vote in accordance with the instructions under the heading Advance voting below, so that the advance vote is received by Karolinska Development no later than Thursday February 18, 2021.

Nominee registered shares

For shareholders who have their shares nominee-registered through a bank or other nominee, the following applies in order to be entitled to participate in the meeting. In addition to giving notice of participation by submitting its advance vote, such shareholder must re-register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB as of the record date Thursday February 11, 2021. Such re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration). Shareholders who wish to register their shares in their own names must, in accordance with the respective nominee’s routines, request that the nominee make such registration. Voting rights registration that have been requested by the shareholder at such time that the registration has been completed by the nominee no later than Monday February 15, 2021, will be taken into account in the preparation of the share register.

Advance voting

The shareholders may only exercise their voting rights at the EGM by voting in advance, so-called postal voting, in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

For advance voting, a special form must be used. Forms in Swedish and English are available for download on the Company’s website, www.karolinskadevelopment.com.The advance voting form is valid as notification of participation at the EGM.

The completed advance voting form must be received by the Company no later than Thursday February 18, 2021. The completed form shall be sent to Karolinska Development by e-mail to eva.montgomerie@karolinskadevelopment.com or by regular mail to Karolinska Development, “EGM”, Tomtebodavägen 23 A, SE-17165 Solna, Sweden. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the advance voting form. If so, the vote (i.e. the advance vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are provided in the form for advance voting.

Proxy etc.

If the shareholders votes in advance by proxy, a written proxy must be attached to the form. The proxy is valid during the period set forth in the proxy, however, at most five years from the issuance. If a proxy is issued by a legal entity, a copy of the legal entity's registration certificate or similar document evidencing signatory powers must be enclosed. Proxy forms in Swedish and English are available for download on the Company’s website, www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Proposal for agenda

  1. Opening of the meeting

  2. Election of chairman of the meeting

  3. Preparation and approval of the voting list

  4. Approval of the agenda

  5. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

  6. Determination of whether the meeting was duly convened

  7. Election of chairman of the Board of Directors and directors

  8. The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding principles for remuneration to executive management

  9. Closing of the meeting

Item 2: Election of chairman of the meeting

The Nomination Committee has consisted of Peter Lundkvist (chairman), appointed by Tredje AP-fonden (Third Swedish National Pension Fund), Jack Li appointed by Sino Biopharmaceutical; Yan Cheng appointed by Worldwide International Investments Ltd; Hans Möller, appointed by Karolinska Institutet Holding AB and; Torgny Wännström, appointed by Insamlingsstiftelsen för främjande och utveckling av medicinsk forskning vid KI.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves as follows:

Lawyer Johan Hessius (Cirio Law Firm) is appointed to chair the Extraordinary General Meeting, or in his absence, a person appointed by the Board of Directors.

Item 3: Preparation and approval of the voting list

The voting list proposed for approval under item 3 on the agenda is the voting list prepared by the Company, based on the share register for the EGM and received advance votes, and is verified by the persons assigned to verify the minutes.

Item 5: Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes

The person proposed to verify the minutes is Hans Möller, proxy for Karolinska Institutet Holding AB, or, in case of impediment to him, the person instead appointed by the Board of Directors. The assignment to verify the minutes shall also include verifying the voting list and that advance votes received are correctly reflected in the minutes of the meeting.

Item 7: Election of chairman of the Board of Directors and directors

The Nomination Committee proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves as follows:

Anna Lefevre Skjöldebrand and Ben Toogood are elected as new directors of the Board of Directors. Directors Hans Wigzell and Magnus Persson have resigned from their positions.

Björn Cochlovius is elected as new chairman of the Board of Directors.

Anna Lefevre Skjöldebrand is CEO at Swedish Medtech Service AB, which is the industry organization for the medical technology companies in Sweden. She is further chairperson of Sweden Medtech4Health AB and director of Dedicare AB and Swecare. She has a background in law as, inter alia, lawyer at Advokatfirman Delphi and Head of Legal at Swedish Medtech Service AB. Anna has previously also been a director of, inter alia, the e-Health agency, SIS AB and the Board for Public Procurement. She has also been an expert in several working groups in Sweden and the EU. Anna is independent of the Company and its executive management, and independent in relation to the Company’s major shareholders.

Ben Toogood is Head Global Business Development at the pharmaceutical company Sino Biopharmaceuticals Limited. He was previously Head Global BD & M&A at Sandoz AG. He has also previous experience as, inter alia, Group New Business Development Executive at Aspen Pharmacare Holdings and Vice President Global Business Development at Pharmathen SA. Ben has an Executive MBA from Cambridge University, a Masters of Science in Medicine Degree from University of the Witwatersrand and a Pharmacy Degree from Rhodes University. Ben is independent of the Company and its executive management. He is not independent in relation to the Company’s major shareholders.

Item 8: The Board of Directors’ proposal regarding principles for remuneration to executive management

The Board of Directors proposes that the Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to approve the proposal for Guidelines for Remuneration to Executive Management. The Guidelines applies on salary and other forms of remuneration to the CEO and other management personnel (executive management) decided after the 2021 EGM. They apply to all categories of remunerations and benefits, whether paid in cash, or paid now or in the future, or if certain or uncertain. The Guidelines do not apply to remuneration decided by the General Meeting.

The Guidelines are handled by the Remuneration Committee, which provide a proposal to the Board of Directors. The decision to submit the Guidelines for approval by the General Meeting is made by the Board of Directors.

General

Remuneration to executive management comprises fixed salary, variable remuneration, pension fees and other customary benefits.

Karolinska Development shall maintain compensation levels and terms required to recruit and keep executive management with the competence and experience necessary to fulfil the Company´s business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability. The total remuneration to executive management shall be on market terms, competitive, reasonable and appropriate.

For more information about the Company’s business strategy, see the Company’s website (https://www.karolinskadevelopment.com/en/our-strategy).

Market term consultancy fees may be paid to board directors that perform services to the Company outside the scope of the directorship.

Fixed salary

Fixed salaries shall be based on each individual´s experience, competence and field of responsibility. Fixed salary shall be revised annually for each calendar year.

Variable remuneration

Variable remunerations shall be formed to promote Karolinska Development´s long term value creation; be based upon criteria that are predetermined, clear, measurable and that can be influenced; if in form of variable salary, have a fixed cap; not be included when calculating pension insurance premiums.

The CEO and other executive management are entitled to bonus based on exits in the portfolio. The remuneration totals of 4% of the net proceeds paid to the Company upon the exit, limited to a maximum exit related bonus of MSEK 50 per exit and financial year. The bonus create incentive to contribute to the realization of the Company’s business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability.

Annual short-term incentive programs (STI) based on corporate objectives, set yearly by the Board of Directors, are proposed by the Remuneration Committee and resolved by the Board of Directors for each calendar year. The remuneration is conditional upon criteria based on the development of the portfolio and development of the business model, which are set up to realize Karolinska Development’s long-term value creation and creates incentive to contribute to the realization of the Company’s business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability. The set objectives are divided into sub-objectives, each being clear, measurable and influenceable, which are weighed relatively depending on priority. The program is evaluated after the end of the year by the Remuneration Committee and the outcome is decided by the Board of Directors. The payment to an employee under a STI program shall be limited to an amount corresponding to six months’ salaries. The cost for the Company at maximum outcome of STI 2021 amounts to 4.1 MSEK.

Information about the exit bonus and the STI and LTI programs is found in the Annual report for 2019, note 5. Information is also available on the Company´s website in the Corporate Governance section.

As described above, the STI part of the total annual fixed cash salary cannot exceed 50%, which also means that the fixed salary will always be at least 66% per cent of the total remuneration. Potential exit bonus is not included in this calculation.

Karolinska Development has one long-term incentive program (LTI) for the year 2008-2010, resolved by the AGM and therefore not covered by the Guidelines.

Pension

The Company´s costs for pension for an employee shall be paid during the period when the employee is active in the Company. Pension insurance premiums shall not be paid when an employee has retired. In addition to what is required under Swedish law, premiums shall be paid in accordance with an adopted pension premium plan, with pension fees paid within intervals depending on age and salary. The pension premiums for defined-contribution may amount to maximum 35 % of the annual fixed cash salary.

Customary other benefits

Executive management are entitled to such other customary benefits that are applied for all employees at Karolinska Development, such as sick pay, health care and wellness program etc. The number of paid holidays amounts to thirty.

Executive management are not allowed to receive fees for serving on the Board of Directors, when related to the employment at Karolinska Development. The Company does not provide company cars.

The termination period at termination by the Company shall not exceed twelve months for the CEO and six months for other executive management. If notice of termination is given by the CEO, the notice period shall be at least six months and by other executive management, at least six months. Severance pay may be paid only to the CEO. Fixed salary during a period of notice and severance pay aggregated are not to exceed an amount equivalent to the individual´s fixed salary for two years.

Salaries and terms of employment for employees

When preparing the Board’s proposal for these remuneration guidelines, salaries and terms of employment for the Company’s employees were considered in that information about employees’ total remuneration, the remuneration components, the increase in the remuneration and the rate of the increase over time formed a part of the Board’s decision basis for the evaluation of the reasonableness of the Guidelines and the limitations resulting from them.

Preparations and decisions

The Company´s Remuneration Committee is to prepare decisions related to salaries and other employment terms to executive management. The Board of Directors is to decide regarding salary to the CEO and principles for remuneration to other executive management. The Board must prepare a proposal for new guidelines at least every four years and present the proposal to the AGM for resolution. The Guidelines should apply until new guidelines are adopted by the General Meeting. The Board of Directors should also monitor and evaluate the program for variable remuneration to the executive management, the application of guidelines for remuneration to executive management and the applicable remuneration structures and levels in the Company. The members of the Remuneration Committee are independent in relation to the Company and executive management. When the Board of Directors prepare and decides on remuneration-related matters, the CEO and other members of executive management do not attend the meetings to the extent they are affected by the matters.

Exceptions

The Board of Directors may temporarily deviate from the Guidelines in full or in part if there on a case by case basis and in accordance with The Swedish Companies Act (sw. aktiebolagslagen) are grounds for such a decision and a deviation is necessary to ensure the Company’s long-term interests, including its sustainability, or to ensure the Company’s economic viability. Circumstances known to the Board of Directors when the Guidelines where decided are normally not reason enough for an exception. Exceptions (if any) shall be commented on at the following AGM.

Deviations

Due to the financial stress that the Company was exposed to during 2019, the Board of Directors resolved on a deviation from the Guidelines, and introduced, at the start of the year, a temporary salary increase in order to secure the personnel (including key executives), until a solution of the financial situation was in place. 1,5 extra month salary was paid for each full calendar quarter the employment remained. The increase in salary expired December 31, 2019 when the convertible loan was solved and the financing secured. The deviation was made in line with the guidelines adopted by the 2018 AGM. Compensation to executive management complies with the guidelines for compensation, established by the 2019 AGM.

Previously decided remunerations not yet due for payment

At the time of the 2021 EGM, there are no decided remunerations due for payment to executive management.

Miscellaneous

The proposal by the Nomination Committee and its reasoned statement and complete proposals for decisions in all matters on the agenda will be available three weeks before the Extraordinary General Meeting at the Company’s office at Tomtebodavägen 23 A in Solna, Sweden and on the Company´s website, www.karolinskadevelopment.com. Copies of the above-mentioned documents will, upon request, be sent to shareholders who have provided their postal address. A request for such documents may be made in the way set forth above for notification of attendance.

A shareholder is entitled to require that the Board of Directors and the CEO (when possible without causing material damage to the Company) provides information regarding circumstances that may have an effect on the assessment of an item on the agenda. A request for such information shall be made in writing to Karolinska Development by e-mail to eva.montgomerie@karolinskadevelopment.com or by regular mail to Karolinska Development, “EGM”, Tomtebodavägen 23 A, SE-17165 Solna, Sweden no later than Tuesday February 9, 2021. The information will be disclosed by making it available at the Company’s office and website no later than Sunday February 14, 2021. The information will also be sent, within the same period of time, to the shareholders who requested it and stated their postal address or e-mail address.

As per the date of this notice, there are 175,665,409 shares, representing a total of 189,193,291 votes outstanding in the Company, distributed among 1,503,098 shares of series A (with 15,030,980 votes) and 174,162,311 shares of series B (with 174,162,311 votes). As per the date of this notice, the Company holds 244,285 treasury shares of series B.

Processing of personal data

For information on how your personal data is processed in connection to the Extraordinary General Meeting see the privacy policy available on Euroclear Sweden AB’s website: https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

Solna in January 2021
Karolinska Development AB (publ)
The Board of Directors

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Kyle Lowry gets ejected in miserable return to lineup

    The Toronto Raptors slip on defense in a letdown loss to the Indiana Pacers as Kyle Lowry gets ejected.

  • LeBron James drops season-high 46, outscores Cavs in 4th quarter in 1st game back in Cleveland

    James played inspired basketball in his first game in Cleveland since joining the Lakers.

  • NBA postpones Pelicans' game against Spurs due to COVID-19

    Monday night's game was called off at the last minute, as neither the Spurs nor the Pelicans have enough players to compete.

  • Canadiens setting the standard early in North Division

    Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has hit on all his acquisitions — at least so far.

  • 'I carry Kobe and Gigi with me every day': Sabrina Ionescu honors their legacy one year later

    Sabrina Ionescu said after Kobe's death she was going to live out his legacy.

  • Federal judge orders massage parlor videos of Robert Kraft, others destroyed

    Video that allegedly showed Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida will finally be destroyed.

  • Kyrie Irving sneaks jersey to Bam Adebayo past NBA's COVID-19 security

    Score one for Irving and Adebayo against the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

  • Fred VanVleet: Raptors lacked discipline offensively vs. Pacers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet explains why a lack of toughness on offense was a problem against the Indiana Pacers.

  • Kawhi Leonard, Paul George ruled out for COVID-19 protocol as Clippers embark on 6-game road trip

    It's not clear when Leonard and George will be able to return to the court.

  • Kirill Kaprizov highlights the 12 best rookies to watch for in fantasy hockey

    The Kirill Kaprizov Show is here to stay, but there are also several other rookies worth monitoring in fantasy hockey.

  • Most forgettable Raptors: Alex Len earns his place in franchise lore

    Alex Len was sent packing less than a month into the season, joining a legendary list of players who dropped by and put on a Raptors uniform for fewer than 15 games.

  • With help from sister, Kyle Alexander making most of time in Spain after 97 days in NBA bubble

    Kyle Alexander spent 97 days in the NBA bubble — and didn't see a single meaningful minute of game action. A rookie on the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, Alexander arrived in Disney on July 7, three weeks before the regular season resumed. He left on Oct. 12, one day after the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship. "It definitely had its moments, but it was awesome," Alexander said, "to be in that kind of environment with one of the hardest working teams in the league with one of the best cultures, and then go to the Finals, get to experience what it takes to win at that level." The NBA's March shutdown came at an unfortunate time for Alexander. The 24-year-old Canadian suffered a knee injury in January while playing for Miami's G League team, but was verging on a return when Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Alexander finally made his NBA debut in the bubble, playing garbage time in a pair of Heat blowout losses in August. "I wasn't in the best state to compete for [playing time]. That part sucked. But as far as jump starting back into my activities and getting healthy and shaking the rust off and getting my touch back on my jump shot, it was the best place to be," the Milton, Ont., native said. Now, Alexander starts for Fuenlabrada of Spain's top league. After the NBA playoffs, he took a month off before moving to Phoenix to ramp up off-season training, under the assumption the NBA might not return until March. The season began Dec. 22, news of which left Alexander scrambling. He went to a Toronto Raptors minicamp in Los Angeles, but could not secure a deal with his hometown team. "To have that jersey on my chest and to be representing them, I went in there really motivated. And like I said, I was proud of how I did, but it just didn't end up working out or making sense at the moment," Alexander said. (After waiving Alex Len last week, the Raptors have an open roster spot and a need for a big man. Adding Alexander, a defensively responsible centre with some outside touch, could make some sense.) When Alexander left Raptors camp without a deal, his agent suggested he look to Europe for an opportunity to get immediate playing time and regain some rhythm. An injury on Fuenlabrada presented such a chance. Through seven games with the team, he is averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just under 20 minutes per game. Late start to basketball career Overseas basketball is something in which Alexander's sister Kayla has plenty of experience. The eight-year WNBA veteran has also played in Australia, France, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Belgium, where she's currently stationed. Kayla, 30, missed Kyle throughout their childhood as they passed through high school and college at different times. With both now in Europe, this is the closest their basketball careers have come to overlapping. "I would hear about my pops telling me that he was playing now or seeing this [coach] and he's getting better. He grew, but I wasn't there to witness much of the growth, to be honest, which kind of sucks," Kayla said. Kyle didn't begin playing basketball until 16, despite both parents and older sister spending lots of time with the game. Before then, his father, Joseph, would drive him and Kayla to school early because Kayla needed to get shots up and there was no point in making two trips back and forth. Kyle would rebound for Kayla and a friend, with some occasional defence. One time, Kayla, who had a penchant for flaring her elbows, sent Kyle to class with a bloody nose and lip. One-on-one between the siblings was never particularly close. "She used to kill me. She really used to kill me. Like, it was bad," Kyle recalled. Video games were Kyle's preference until his father finally brought him to a training camp. "I went there first day smoking layups off the wrong foot against 12-year-old kids and they're more skilled than me, it's embarrassing," Kyle said. "So I went home that day, set my sister's net up and just started going at it. And the next day I went in there, I was able to do different things. And that kind of just showed me that I had a work ethic and that I had a drive to want to get better." Now, Kayla says the tables have turned. "Because back then, I was swatting his shots and now he's swatting mine." 'Take care of yourself' Kayla's overseas experience has aided Kyle in his transition from the NBA to Europe. She says the advice she had for her brother wasn't so different from what she tells her teammates on the Canadian national team. "Have fun, it's a privilege we get to play and get paid for it, that's what we love to do. So that's first and foremost, having fun with it. Advocate for yourself, speak up. If you don't like something or if you notice anything, it's good to be vocal. Take care of yourself. Take care of your body as well." A self-proclaimed "picky eater," Kyle says he's even started to cook — something which Kayla experienced firsthand. "I didn't know he was like 'Chef Kyle.' That's amazing," she said, before adding that he'd made one meal for her — jerk chicken over the summer — which was good, if too spicy. Kyle's first couple weeks in Spain even came with a reminder of home, when the country experienced its first snowfall in nearly 50 years. Still, the goal remains to get back to the NBA. He was recently contacted by Canada Basketball, for whom he'd be able to contribute at the FIBA AmeriCup qualifier — which contains 2024 Olympic ramifications — in Puerto Rico at the end of February. "It's a good opportunity to come out here, find yourself play and make money playing the game you love. And then you keep working on it while you're out here, kind of isolated from your friends and family, you use that as motivation to get better and try and fight your way back," he said.

  • Sizing up the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot: Is Curt Schilling the only candidate with a chance?

    Everyone will again be watching the vote totals for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, but the math says no candidate is likely to be voted in.

  • Vancouver Canucks snap losing skid with convincing 7-1 win over Ottawa Senators

    VANCOUVER — A single hat flew to the ice as seasoned Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter scored the first hat trick of his NHL career on Monday. In an arena devoid of fans, Sutter had only his teammates to celebrate his three-goal night with, but the lack of noise didn't dull the moment. “It feels pretty good. You never know when you’re going to get one, if you’re going to get one," he said after Vancouver collected a tidy 7-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. "It only took me 13 years." The head gear on the ice belonged to goalie Braden Holtby, who'd been sitting on the bench. Canucks captain Bo Horvat added a giant hug to the hat trick celebration. Sutter, 31, has 735 NHL games under his belt but is known more for killing penalties than scoring highlight-reel-worthy goals. Over 12 seasons in the league, he's amassed 278 points (144 goals, 134 assists). “Any time someone scores a hat trick, it’s always a good feeling as a coach for the player," said Canucks coach Travis Green. "But obviously in this scenario, a guys that doesn’t get a lot of recognition for offence, you feel good for Sutts.” Sutter's prettiest goal of the night came 9:31 into the first period when he flicked a diving backhand in past Senators netminder Matt Murray. He added a short-handed marker near the end of the second frame. Monday's victory was a much-needed win for the Canucks (3-5-0), which had not won in regulation since its season opener on Jan. 13. “I just like that we stuck with our game. We didn’t waver. Sometimes if you get up 3-1, 4-1, sometimes you can kind of take your foot off the gas," Green said. "We just needed to get a win, whether it was 2-1, 1-0, 3-2. And more importantly, just play a real solid game for 60 minutes and I thought we accomplished that.” Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist for the home team, while Tyler Motte, Quinn Hughes and Olli Juolevi also scored. Horvat tallied two assists. Thatcher Demko had 34 saves and collected his first win of the season for the Canucks. “I thought our team defence was great tonight," he said. "When you’re forechecking well and you’re reloading hard and guys are getting back through the middle, those are the things that kind of add up and deter the other team from creating those scoring chances.” Senators coach D.J. Smith was less than impressed with his group's performance. Ottawa failed to capitalize on any of its five power plays, and recorded nine giveaways. “Every bad mistake ended up in your net and it's by some guys who have been in the league and should be better and it's by some young guys as well," he said. "So you've got to learn from and realize how good the National Hockey League is and how hard you have to work every shift if you want to win. "And right now there's some guys that maybe are taking it for granted, being in the National Hockey League, and when you turn it over, it ends up in your net sometimes so we've got to be better." Ottawa’s (1-4-1) lone marker came from Austin Watson midway through the second period, with assists from Thomas Chabot and Mike Reilly. Sens goalie Matt Murray stopped 28-of-35 shots. Smith said he considered pulling Murray at one point but decided the netminder needed to "work through it." "Certainly he didn't have a very good game but you know what, he's got got to work through it and find a way to battle for us there," Smith said. "He's no different than any other player and he's got to find his groove here." Monday's matchup was the first in a three-game series between Ottawa and Vancouver. The Canucks will play host again on Wednesday and Thursday. Sens defenceman Erik Gudbranson hopes he and his teammates can use some of the intensity that built up toward the end of Monday night's battle as fuel going forward. “What you take from tonight is just that spite and you turn that into a will to win the next one and you come out and you play like you were embarrassed," he said. "With a young group, kids are very young and emotional and it's hard to get rid of it. And I certainly struggled with it when I was younger so I completely understand it. But we got to find a way to take those emotions and bottle them up and use them in 48 hours.” NOTES: Sens rookie Tim Stutzle returned to the Sens lineup after missing three games with a wrist injury. … Juolevi's goal was the first of his NHL career. ... Vancouver has allowed more goals (34) than any other team in the league this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Nuggets star Jamal Murray ejected after hitting Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin

    “It sucks, but it doesn’t even matter at this point. We lost.”

  • The Kobe Timeline, February-March 2020: Vanessa's emotional, moving eulogy at public memorial

    A timeline of February and March 2020, including the Lakers' first home game, All-Star weekend and the public Staples Center memorial service.

  • The Kobe Timeline: Remembering the fallen Lakers legend, from tragedy to triumph

    A timeline of the nine months that traced the tragedy of Kobe Bryant’s death to the triumph of another Lakers championship won in his honor by LeBron James.

  • The Kobe Timeline, April-October 2020: First-ballot Hall of Fame nod, birthday tributes and Lakers' 17th NBA title

    The following are events from April- October 2020, including Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame nod, what would have been his 42nd birthday and the Lakers bringing back the “Black Mamba” jerseys en route to the franchise’s 17th championship.

  • Thunder snap 3-game skid, edge Trail Blazers 125-122

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Mike Muscala added 23, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Damian Lillard, who had scored 30 or more points in his last three games, had 26 points and 10 assists for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons had 26 points off the bench and Enes Kanter added 13 points and 22 rebounds. After Portland pulled close in the third quarter, Hamidou Diallo's floater from out front put the Thunder up 105-98 with just over eight minutes left in the game. Diallo's layup extended Oklahoma City's lead to 111-100. Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer got Portland within 117-111 with 3:25 left, but Darius Bazley answered with a 3 for the Thunder. Lillard hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left to get Portland within 123-120, then made another 3 to narrow it to 124-122 with 1.5 seconds left, but the rally fell short. Both teams were playing the second of back-to-backs. The Thunder fell 108-100 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, while the Trail Blazers downed the New York Knicks 116-113. The Thunder continue to miss Al Horford, who has been out since the birth of his daughter on Jan. 15. The team was also without George Hill, who sprained his right thumb and is day-to-day. Theo Maledon started in Hill's place. Portland was without Robert Covington because of a concussion. The Blazers were already missing starters CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic because of injuries. Luguentz Dort's driving layup put the Thunder up 32-15 in the opening quarter. The Blazers responded with a 17-2 run to pull within 34-32 after Simons' floater. Muscala's 3-pointer stretched Oklahoma City's lead to 55-43 midway through the second quarter. Trent made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull Portland within 69-60 at the break. Lillard opened the second half with a 3-pointer before Trent's 3 tied the game at 72, but the Blazers could not pull in front. The Thunder led 94-91 going into the final quarter. Anthony's jumper briefly gave the Blazers a 95-94 lead, but it was short-lived. TIP INS Thunder: It was the fourth of a five-game trip. .... It was the first of three games between the Thunder and the Blazers. Last season, the teams split 2-2. ... Muscala's 3-pointer early in the game was the 300th of his career. Trail Blazers: Lillard made a franchise record 67 straight free throws, a streak that ended against the Thunder when he missed one in the opening quarter. GOTTA BE THE SHOES? Adidas is releasing a special shoe commemorating Lillard's 50-point performance against the Thunder in the 2019 NBA playoffs. Lillard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that won the game and clinched the series over Oklahoma City in five games. Photos of the new shoe — which features Thunder colours — were revealed on social media ahead on Monday night's game. Lillard hinted he wasn't trolling Oklahoma City and that Adidas was creating shoes to recognize all its players that have 50-point games. “I think I’ve had other games to choose from,” he said. “I’m ready to let that moment go, so that’s why I think I would have liked it to be a different game, because I don’t want it to come off as I’m just living in the moment from two years ago. Obviously it was a big moment, but it is what it is.” UP NEXT The Thunder wrap up their road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press

  • He was Kobe Bryant’s ‘Mr. Pilot Man.’ Now he’s blamed for Kobe’s death

    Ara Zobayan had the trust of Kobe Bryant to fly him and his family on a regular basis. Now, Zobayan is the one being blamed for the death of the Laker superstar.