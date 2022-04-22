Notice on the convened Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipėdos nafta

Klaipedos Nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipėdos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda (hereinafter – the Company), an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 22 April 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Burių str. 19, Klaipėda.

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 22 April 2022, adopted the following resolutions:

Approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2021:

“To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2021.”

Approval of the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2021:

Nr./ No. Rodikliai / Ratios Suma, tūkst. eurų/ Amount in EUR thousand 1 Ankstesnių finansinių metų nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitinių finansinių metų pabaigoje / Retained earnings of previous financial year at the end of financial year - 2 Grynasis ataskaitinių finansinių metų pelnas (nuostoliai) – bendrosios pajamos / Total comprehensive income (64.971) 3 Pelno (nuostolių) ataskaitoje nepripažintas ataskaitinių finansinių metų pelnas (nuostoliai) / Profit (loss) for the financial year not recognised in the statement of comprehensive income - 4 Pervedimai iš kitų rezervų / Transfers from other reserves 64.971 5 Akcininkų įnašai bendrovės nuostoliams padengti / Shareholders' contribution against losses - 6 Paskirstytinasis pelnas (nuostoliai) iš viso (1+2+3+4+5) / Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5) - 7 Pelno dalis, paskirta į privalomąjį rezervą / Share of profit allocated to legal reserve - 8 Pelno dalis, paskirta į rezervą savoms akcijoms įsigyti / Share of profit allocated to own shares acquisition - 9 Pelno dalis, paskirta į rezervą akcijoms suteikti / Share of profit allocated to the reserve for the allocation of shares - 10 Pelno dalis, paskirta į kitus rezervus / Share of profit allocated to other reserves - 11 Pelno dalis, paskirta dividendams mokėti / Share of profit allocated to dividends - 12 Pelno dalis, paskirta tantjemoms / Share of profit allocated to tantiems - 13 Nepaskirstytasis pelnas (nuostoliai) ataskaitinių finansinių metų pabaigoje, perkeliamas į kitus metus (6-7-8-9-10-11-12) / Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the financial year carried forward to next financial year (6-7-8-9-10-11-12) -

Approval of Report on the remuneration of the Company:

Story continues

“To approve the Report on remuneration of the Company.”

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 46 391 772



