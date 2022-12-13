NOTICE ON APPROVAL OF PROSPECTUS THIRD SUPPLEMENT

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer). The terms with the first capital letter used in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Issuer’s Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on 24 May 2022 (the Prospectus), unless stated otherwise in this notice.

The Issuer would like to inform you that on 13 December 2022 the Bank of Lithuania has approved the third supplement to the Prospectus (the Third Supplement).

The Third Supplement was prepared following the Issuer’s decision to update the Offering schedule provided in the Prospectus. Each amendment to the Prospectus introduced under the Third Supplement is briefly explained in the Third Supplement.

The Third Supplement together with the updated translations of the Summary of the Prospectus is published on the website of Nasdaq and the Issuer at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ .





On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt

