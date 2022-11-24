NOTICE ON APPROVAL OF PROSPECTUS SECOND SUPPLEMENT

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer). The terms with the first capital letter used in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Issuer’s Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on 24 May 2022 (the Prospectus), unless stated otherwise in this Notice.

The Issuer would like to inform you that on 22 November 2022 the Bank of Lithuania has approved the second supplement to the Prospectus (the Second Supplement).



The Second Supplement was prepared following the Issuer’s decision to replace the Lead Manager and change the relevant information in the Prospectus, also to update the Offering schedule provided in the Prospectus. Each amendment to the Prospectus introduced under the Second Supplement is briefly explained in the Second Supplement.

The Second Supplement together with the updated translations of the Summary of the Prospectus is published on the website of Nasdaq and the Issuer at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ .

Moreover, for the convenience of the Bondholders, the Issuer for informational purpose prepared the consolidated Prospectus, containing amendments made under the first supplement to the Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 4 October 22 and the Second Supplement to the Prospectus is published on the Issuer‘s website at https://lordslb.lt/orkela_bonds/ . Please note that the consolidated Prospectus is non-official and is not approved by the Bank of Lithuania.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt



