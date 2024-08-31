Notice anything different in college football? You’re not alone. Here’s what’s changed

N.C. State players looked, at times, like kids playing games on iPads during their season opener Thursday against Western Carolina. The Wolfpack implemented in-helmet communications and sideline tablets for the first time in a game setting.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved the use of both devices for all FBS teams in April. NFL teams began using in-helmet devices in 1994, and some college programs tested the technology during the 2023 bowl season.

N.C. State, North Carolina and Duke implemented the technology in the offseason, but they knew entering their season openers that they’d see how things worked — or didn’t work — in a traditional gameday environment.

“We haven’t been through a full game with all this stuff, so there’s gonna be a lot of learning, some on the field, some off the field,” Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren said during his preseason press conference. “I think that comes out of Game 1.”

iPads make an impact

After N.C. State’s 38-21 win over the Catamounts, Doeren said the sideline tablets made the biggest impact. Teams can view footage from the game broadcast and on-field cameras on up to 18 tablets.

WCU led the Wolfpack at three different points in the game and scored their first touchdown following an interception by quarterback Grayson McCall. Western Carolina cornerback Ken Moore notched 51 yards on the return, nearly making it to the end zone. The visitors scored on the subsequent play.

“I think the biggest thing is, when you get to the sideline, you know exactly what happened. The question and answer portion of the show is over,” Doeren said. “You hit the button, you get to see that this guy didn’t get it done, or their guy beat us, or we did a really good job doing this, and here’s how they’re playing us in coverage. I thought the iPads were really advantageous.”

McCall acknowledged Western Carolina’s defense made plays the Pack wasn’t fully prepared for. The tablets not only provided exact feedback on plays, the adjustments were more accurate.

Duke offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer said video gives context for field spacing and player location — something a whiteboard can’t — which is imperative in close games like the Wolfpack experienced.

“It’s a really good thing to have, especially when a defense is doing a lot of different things,” McCall said. “You go out, you go on the sideline after drives and are able to get on the iPad and see exactly what they’re doing.”

Adjusting to in-helmet communications

When it came to the in-helmet communication devices, Doeren and McCall said things went smoothly.

Teams can have one player on offense, one player on defense, and one player on special teams wear a communication helmet. A green dot on the midline of the helmet distinguishes which player is participating in coach-to-player communication. Communication shuts off with 15 seconds remaining on the 40-second play clock or the snap, whichever comes first.

N.C. State quarterback Grayson McCall (2) passes to tight end Justin Joly (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Duke defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke and Wolfpack quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper said before the game they’re all figuring out how to talk with their respective players through the helmets.

Brewer said he talked to his quarterbacks about the tone of communication, while Roper said he’s practiced being concise with his reminders. Patke said he wants to share what the staff sees on the sideline. They want to help their players, not cause more chaos.

Doeren said he heard members of his staff talking to the players throughout the game, giving them tips and sharing information about what could happen on a play. It seemed to go smoothly, he said.

Helmet share? It’s a thing

Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown also said during his radio show this week that things could get tricky if a team wants to use in-helmet communication with multiple players.

“If (linebacker) Power Echols has the green dot helmet on, but you want to put it on (safety) Will Hardy for the next series,” Brown said, “then Power takes his green dot helmet that’s hooked up with communication off, puts his regular helmet on, and then Will Hardy would change his helmet out.”

N.C. State dealt with that after linebacker Caden Fordham was called for targeting and ejected on the first drive, but the team was ready and Sean Brown took over.

“We’ve been working with multiple guys this fall camp having the headset, just in case anything happened,” Jayland Parker said. “We were prepared, and we did successful with it tonight.”

The communication technology gained added support after the NCAA began investigating Michigan for a sign-stealing system, but many teams will still use hand signals and signs to complement the new tech.

Mack Brown said signals are necessary for defense and potentially offense — unless they opt to huddle. It doesn’t solve the signaling issue, he said, but it makes things easier in some aspects.

Western Carolina solely relied on signaling. FCS teams were allowed to use the technological aids when playing against FBS opponents, but the Catamounts did not make the investment and played without.

The NCAA, however, invited non-FBS conferences to submit proposals if they were interested in experimenting with wearable tech.

“We line up really fast,” WCU head coach Kerwin Bell said before the game. “We’ve got that down sort of to an art, as far as how fast we can signal and get plays in. That won’t be a big deal.”

College football teams will continue to experiment with the technology and see how they can benefit. There will likely be hiccups, but they’re excited to see how things go in the coming weeks.