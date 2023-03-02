Notice of the annual general meeting of Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S





The annual general meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 15:00 CET at the company’s Head Office, Klausdalsbrovej 601, Ballerup.

The agenda is as follows:

The Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s activities in the past financial year Presentation of the annual report for approval and granting of discharge of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board Resolution on the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report Indicative vote on the remuneration report for 2022 Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2023 Resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board Decision on reduction of share capital Reduction and extension of the existing authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association Reduction and renewal of the existing authorisation to acquire own shares Approval of remuneration policy Election of members to the Supervisory Board Appointment of auditors Authorisation of the chair of the meeting Miscellaneous

For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.





Attachment



