Notice of the annual general meeting of Tryg A/S
The annual general meeting of Tryg A/S will be held on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 15:00 CET at the company’s Head Office, Klausdalsbrovej 601, Ballerup.
The agenda is as follows:
The Supervisory Board’s report on the company’s activities in the past financial year
Presentation of the annual report for approval and granting of discharge of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board
Resolution on the appropriation of profit in accordance with the adopted annual report
Indicative vote on the remuneration report for 2022
Approval of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board for 2023
Resolutions proposed by the Supervisory Board
Decision on reduction of share capital
Reduction and extension of the existing authorisation to increase the share capital, cf. Articles 8 and 9 of the Articles of Association
Reduction and renewal of the existing authorisation to acquire own shares
Approval of remuneration policy
Election of members to the Supervisory Board
Appointment of auditors
Authorisation of the chair of the meeting
Miscellaneous
For further details, please see attached notice of the AGM.
Attachment