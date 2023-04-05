Notice of Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S

Sky News

TikTok has been fined £12.7m for breaches of data protection law, including using the personal data of children aged under 13 without parental consent. The UK Information Commissioner's Office said the Chinese-owned video app had not done enough to check that its users were over 13 and it had also not done enough to remove the accounts of underage users. The watchdog estimated that TikTok allowed as many as 1.4 million children under 13 in the UK to use its platform in 2020 - even though 13 is the minimum age to create an account.