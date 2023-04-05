Notice of Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S
Attached you will find notice of Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S on Thursday 27 April 2023.
Attachment
Attached you will find notice of Annual General Meeting in SP Group A/S on Thursday 27 April 2023.
Attachment
Until now, Apple hadn't been hit by the wave of layoffs sweeping across the tech industry since last year.
Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China’s leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries. President Xi Jinping’s government sees the chips that are used in everything from phones to kitchen appliances to fighter jets as crucial assets in its strategic rivalry with Washington and efforts to gain wealth and global influence. Chips are the center of a “technology war,” a Chinese scientist wrote in an official journal in February.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's first-quarter profit is expected to plunge 92% to the lowest for any quarter in 14 years, as a chip glut worsens and buyers like data centres and computer makers slow purchases amid a global economic slowdown. The launch of a new flagship smartphone is expected to have supported mobile profits, but its chip division likely reported quarterly losses of more than 3 trillion won ($2.3 billion) as memory chip prices fell and its inventory values were slashed, analysts said. Samsung, the world's biggest maker of memory chips, TVs and smartphones as of 2022, is a bellwether for global consumption trends.
Make sure your iPhone is operating on iOS 16 or later, as older operating systems do not offer this text message retrieval tool. Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson explains.
Save big on your next smartphone by pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy A54 today. We'll tell you how to save up to $250 on the new phone right now.
Android fans can get their interface on their wrist with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, now available for major price cuts with this special offer.
VANCOUVER — The University of British Columbia is encouraging students to uninstall the TikTok app from their mobile phones, citing concerns about data sharing with the social media platform's Chinese parent company. Instead, the school recommends students use a web browser to access TikTok content. The school said in a statement issued last week that the app is one of UBC’s fastest-growing social media platforms, used by students, staff and faculty for entertainment, research, outreach and recr
The firm apologises after customers lose service for the second time in one day.
Keep the savings rolling with these Amazon deals on device trackers, electronic readers, athletic style and more.
TikTok has been fined £12.7m for breaches of data protection law, including using the personal data of children aged under 13 without parental consent. The UK Information Commissioner's Office said the Chinese-owned video app had not done enough to check that its users were over 13 and it had also not done enough to remove the accounts of underage users. The watchdog estimated that TikTok allowed as many as 1.4 million children under 13 in the UK to use its platform in 2020 - even though 13 is the minimum age to create an account.
LONDON (AP) — A growing number of governments have banned the popular video-sharing app TikTok from devices issued to staff as privacy and cybersecurity concerns rise. A handful have imposed nationwide bans on the app. TikTok, owned by Chinese technology company Bytedance, has long maintained that it doesn't share data with the Chinese government. It says a project to store American user data in the U.S. will put it out of China's reach and it disputes accusations that it collects any more user
Walmart Inc-backed digital payments firm PhonePe Pvt Ltd launched an app called Pincode on the Indian government's open network on Tuesday to strengthen its e-commerce business. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) was launched last year to enable small merchants and local stores across India to access processes and technologies typically deployed by large e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Walmart. Pincode, which will focus on hyperlocal commerce, is currently live only in Bengaluru and available on the Google Play Store and the App Store, PhonePe said in a statement.
If you're an Amazon Prime member that can stand to wait a few days to get your purchase, Amazon will thank you for your patience. See: Amazon and 5 More Retailers That Reward You for Your Old...
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has become the last of the “Five Eyes” security partners to ban the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok from its federal government’s devices. Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said in a statement Tuesday that based on intelligence and security agencies’ advice, that ban would come into effect “as soon as practicable.” The so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partners -- the United States, Canada, Britain and New Zealand -- have taken similar steps. TikTok
While most robots today still operate on wheels, DribbleBot stands out for its ability to kick a ball with four legs, and across various terrains.
Passengers travelling through London City Airport will no longer have to limit their liquids to 100ml in their hand luggage as high-tech CT scanners have been introduced at security. Teesside is also using new technology, meaning passengers there do not need to remove liquids, tablets, laptops and other electronic items from their hand luggage for security checks. When passengers reach London City Airport's security area, high-tech CT scanners will take high-resolution 3D images to check hand baggage and clothing for any dangerous or banned foods.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley highlights Meta's push into artificial intelligence-powered robotics and Apple CEO Tim Cook's teasing of augmented reality ventures.
“It’s so nice to have this Roomba run while I am out getting other things done”
The increase to most phone charges and copper broadband tariffs is due to inflation, the firm says.
Lee Garrett, of Edinburgh, said the Japanese toy had been set to go to a charity store before she was told what it was potentially worth.