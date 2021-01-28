Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
·19 min read

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
28 January 2021 at 08:10 a.m.

Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc

The Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc (the “Company”) will be held on Thursday, 18 March 2021 at 4.00 pm. The meeting will be held under special arrangements without shareholders’ or their proxy representatives’ presence at Itämerentori 2, 00180 Helsinki, Finland.

The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved on an exceptional meeting procedure based on the temporary legislation approved by the Finnish Parliament on 15 September 2020 (the “Temporary Act”). In order to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be held without shareholders’ or their proxy representatives’ presence at the Meeting venue. This is necessary in order to organize the General Meeting in a predictable way while taking into account the health and safety of the Company’s shareholders, personnel and other stakeholders.

Shareholders and their proxy representatives can participate in the meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only by voting in advance and by making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance in accordance with this notice and the Company’s other instructions. It is not possible to participate in the General Meeting at the Meeting venue. Shareholders can, however, follow the General Meeting via webcast link available on the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors. Shareholders following the General Meeting in this way are not considered to participate in the General Meeting. Instructions for shareholders are presented in this notice under section C “Instructions for the participants in the General Meeting”.

A. Matters on the agenda of the General Meeting

1. Opening of the Meeting

2. Calling the Meeting to order

Jukka Laitasalo, Attorney-at-Law, will act as the Chairman. If Jukka Laitasalo is not able to act as Chairman due to a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint a person it deems most suitable to act as Chairman. The Chairman may appoint a secretary for the General Meeting.

3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

Heikki Eskola, Legal Counsel, will act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of votes. If Heikki Eskola is unable to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of the votes due to a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint a person it deems most suitable to act as the person to scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of votes.

4. Recording the legality of the Meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the Meeting and the list of votes

Shareholders who have voted in advance within the advance voting period and have the right to attend the General Meeting under Chapter 5, Sections 6 and 6a of the Finnish Companies Act will be deemed to have participated at the General Meeting. The list of votes will be adopted based on information provided by Euroclear Finland Ltd.

6. Presentation of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor’s report for the year 2020

Presentation of the review by the President and CEO.

The Company’s annual report, which includes the Company’s financial statements, consolidated financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors as well as the Auditor’s report and which is available on the Company’s website no later than three weeks prior to the General Meeting, will be deemed to have been presented to the General Meeting under this item.

7. Adoption of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements

8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share be paid on the basis of the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial year 2020. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the Company’s shareholders’ register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for dividend payment, 22 March 2021. The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that the dividend be paid on 29 March 2021.

9. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability

10. Remuneration Report

The Board of Directors proposes that the Remuneration Report for the Company’s governing bodies for 2020 be approved. The resolution is advisory in accordance with the Finnish Companies Act.

The Remuneration Report is available on the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors as of 25 February 2021 at the latest.

11. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and is as follows:

– chairman, EUR 60,000 per year;

– vice-chairman, EUR 40,000 per year; and

– members, EUR 30,000 per year.

It is proposed that the fees be paid so that 40% of the annual fee is paid in Lassila & Tikanoja’s shares held by the Company or, if this is not feasible, shares acquired from the market, and 60% in cash. Shares are to be issued to Board members and, where necessary, acquired directly from the market on behalf of Board members within the next 14 trading days, free from restrictions on trading, from the Annual General Meeting.

In addition, it is proposed that the following fees be paid: EUR 1,000 per meeting to the chairman, EUR 700 per meeting to the vice-chairman and EUR 500 per meeting to the other members of the Board. In accordance with the proposal, meeting fees will also be paid to the chairman and members of committees established by the Board of Directors as follows: chairman EUR 700 and ordinary members EUR 500.

12. Resolution on the number of members of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged at seven (7).

13. Election of members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes that Heikki Bergholm, Teemu Kangas-Kärki, Laura Lares, Sakari Lassila, Laura Tarkka and Pasi Tolppanen are elected to the Board of Directors from among the current members and Jukka Leinonen is elected as a new member.

Jukka Leinonen was born in 1962 and holds an M.Sc. in electrical engineering. He serves as head of Telenor Group’s Nordic Cluster, which coordinates the Nordic cooperation, and as CEO of DNA Plc.

Biographical details of Board member candidates can be found on Lassila & Tikanoja’s website at lt.fi/en/investors.

14. Resolution on the remuneration of the Auditor

The Board of Directors proposes based on the recommendation of the Board’s Audit Committee to the General Meeting that the Auditor’s remuneration be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the Company.

15. Election of Auditor

The Board of Directors proposes based on the recommendation of the Board’s Audit Committee to the General Meeting that KPMG Oy Ab, Authorised Public Accountants, be re-elected as the Company's auditor. KPMG Oy Ab has announced that it will appoint Leenakaisa Winberg, Authorised Public Accountant, as the Company’s auditor with principal responsibility.

16. Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares

The Board of Directors proposes to the General Meeting that the Board of Directors be authorised to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares under the following terms and conditions:

By virtue of the authorisation, the Board of Directors is authorised to repurchase a maximum of 2,000,000 Company’s own shares using the Company’s non-restricted equity. This number of shares corresponds to approximately 5.2 % of the Company’s total number of shares on the date of the notice to the meeting.

The Company’s own shares will be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the Company’s shareholders through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (“Stock Exchange”) at the market price quoted at the time of the repurchase. Shares will be acquired and paid for in accordance with the rules of the Stock Exchange and Euroclear Finland Ltd.

The purpose of the share repurchase is to develop the Company’s capital structure and/or to use the shares as consideration in potential acquisitions, other business arrangements, as part of the Company’s share-based incentive programme, or to finance investments. The repurchased shares may either be held by the Company, or cancelled or conveyed.

The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the share repurchase. The share repurchase authorisation shall be valid for 18 months. The share repurchase authorisation shall revoke the previous authorisations for repurchasing the Company's own shares.

17. Authorising the Board of Directors to decide on the share issue and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting authorises the Board of Directors to decide, in one or more instalments, on issuance of new shares or shares possibly held by the Company through share issue and/or issuance of option rights or other special rights entitling to shares, referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, so that by virtue of the authorisation altogether 2,000,000 shares may be issued and/or conveyed at the maximum. This number of shares corresponds to approximately 5.2 % of the Company’s total number of shares on the date of the notice to the meeting.

It is proposed that the authorisation be used for the financing or execution of potential acquisitions or other arrangements or investments relating to the Company’s business, for the implementation of the Company’s incentive scheme or for other purposes subject to the Board of Directors’ decision.

It is proposed that the authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to decide on all terms and conditions of the share issue and the issuance of special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The authorisation thus includes the right to issue shares also in a proportion other than that of the shareholders’ current shareholdings in the Company under the conditions provided in law, the right to issue shares against payment or without charge as well as the right to decide on a share issue without payment to the Company itself, subject to the provisions of the Finnish Companies Act on the maximum amount of treasury shares.

It is proposed that the authorisation be valid for 18 months.

18. Closing of the Meeting

B. Documents of the Annual General Meeting

This notice, which includes all the proposals of the Board of Directors and the Shareholders’ Nomination Board on the agenda, is available on Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s website at lt.fi/en/investors. The financial statements of Lassila & Tikanoja plc, the report of the Board of Directors and the Auditor’s report as well as the Remuneration Report are available on the above-mentioned website on 25 February 2021 at the latest. The minutes of the General Meeting are available on the above-mentioned website as of 1 April 2021 at the latest.

C. Instructions for the participants in the General Meeting

In order to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting will be arranged so that shareholders or their proxy representatives may not arrive at the Meeting venue. Shareholders and their proxy representatives can participate in the General Meeting and exercise their rights only by voting in advance and making counterproposals and presenting questions in advance considering the limitations set out in the Temporary Act.

A shareholder or a proxy representative may not participate in the General Meeting by means of real-time telecommunications either, but shareholders may follow the General Meeting via link available on the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors. Shareholders following the General Meeting in this way are not considered to participate in the General Meeting.

1. Right to participate of a shareholder registered in the shareholders' register

Each shareholder, who is registered on 8 March 2021 in the Company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd, has the right to participate in the General Meeting. A shareholder, whose shares are registered on his/her personal Finnish book-entry account, is registered in the Company’s shareholders’ register.

2. Notice of participation of a shareholder registered in the shareholders’ register and voting in advance

Registration for the meeting and advance voting begin on 10 February 2021, when the deadline for delivering counterproposals has expired and the Company has published the possible counterproposals to be put to a vote on the Company’s website. A shareholder entered in the Company's shareholders’ register, who wishes to participate in the General Meeting, must register for the General Meeting and deliver his/her votes in advance on 11 March 2021 at 4.00 pm at the latest, by which time the notice of participation and the votes must be received.

Shareholders with a Finnish book-entry account can register and vote in advance on certain items on the agenda of the General Meeting during the period 10 February 2021–11 March 2021 at 4:00 pm by the following manners:

a) Via the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors

Registering and voting in advance requires strong electronic identification (online banking codes or Mobile ID) for natural persons and business ID and the shareholder’s book-entry account number for legal persons.

b) By regular mail or e-mail as described in more detail below

A shareholder voting in advance by regular mail or e-mail must deliver an advance voting form available on the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors or corresponding information to Euroclear Finland Oy by regular mail to Euroclear Finland Ltd, Yhtiökokous / Lassila & Tikanoja plc, P.O. Box 1110, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland or by e-mail to yhtiokokous@euroclear.eu.

If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting by delivering votes in advance by regular mail or e-mail to Euroclear Finland Ltd, the delivery of the votes before the deadline for delivering the notice of participation and the votes has expired shall constitute a registration for the General Meeting provided that information required for registration set out in the advance voting form is provided.

A shareholder must in connection with the registration submit the requested information, such as the shareholder’s identification and contact details. Personal data disclosed in connection with the shareholders’ registration will be used only in connection with the General Meeting and the thereto related necessary handling of registrations.

Instructions regarding the voting are available to all shareholders on the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors. Additional information is also available by telephone at +358 20 770 6876 on business days during 9.00 am–4.00 pm.

3. Proxy representative and powers of attorney

A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting and exercise his/her rights thereat by way of proxy representation. A proxy representative must produce a dated proxy document or otherwise in a reliable manner demonstrate his/her right to represent the shareholder at the General Meeting. If a shareholder participates in the General Meeting by means of several proxy representatives representing the shareholder with shares at different securities accounts, the shares by which each proxy representative represents the shareholder shall be identified in connection with the registration for the General Meeting.

A template for a proxy document and voting instructions are available on the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors as of 10 February 2021 at the latest when the deadline for delivering counterproposals to be put to a vote has expired and when the Company has published possible counterproposals to be put to a vote on the Company’s website.

A shareholder, who will not vote in advance himself/herself, may without any cost to the shareholder use the Company’s proxy authorization service and authorize Veli Siitonen, Attorney-at-Law at Merilampi Attorneys Ltd., or another of the Company independent Attorney-at-Law appointed by him to act as a proxy representative and exercise the shareholder’s voting rights at the General Meeting in accordance with the voting instructions given by the shareholder. A signed proxy document including an advance voting form must be delivered to Veli Siitonen, Attorney-at-Law, by regular mail or e-mail (contact details below) before the end of the registration and advance voting period, by which time the documents must be received.

Further information on the designated proxy representative is available on the website merilampi.com/ihmiset/specialist-counsels/veli-siitonen/ and his contact details are:
postal address: Merilampi Attorneys Ltd., Veli Siitonen, Keskuskatu 7, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland
e-mail: veli.siitonen@merilampi.com
mobile phone: +358 40 519 2072

A shareholder may participate in the General Meeting and exercise his/her rights thereat also by appointing another proxy representative of his/her choice. A proxy representative appointed by a shareholder must also vote in advance by regular mail or e-mail in the herein described manner (a proxy representative cannot vote in the electronic advance voting system). A proxy representative must deliver a proxy document given to him/her including an advance voting form or corresponding information by regular mail to Euroclear Finland Ltd, Yhtiökokous / Lassila & Tikanoja plc, P.O. Box 1110, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland or by e-mail to yhtiokokous@euroclear.eu before the end of the registration and advance voting period, by which time the documents or corresponding information must be received. Delivery of a proxy document to Euroclear Finland Ltd before the expiration of the registration period constitutes due registration for the General Meeting.

4. Holder of nominee registered shares

A holder of nominee registered shares has the right to participate in the Annual General Meeting by virtue of such shares, based on which he/she on 8 March 2021 would be entitled to be registered in the shareholders’ register of the Company held by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The right to participate in the Annual General Meeting requires, in addition, that the shareholder on the basis of such shares has been temporarily registered into the shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd at the latest by 15 March 2021, by 10.00 am. As regards nominee registered shares this constitutes due registration for the Annual General Meeting.

A holder of nominee registered shares is advised to request without delay necessary instructions regarding the temporary registration in the Company’s shareholders’ register, the issuing of proxy documents and registration for the Annual General Meeting from his/her custodian bank. The account manager of the custodian bank must register a holder of nominee registered shares temporarily into the Company’s shareholders’ register at the latest by the time stated above and arrange voting on behalf of a holder of nominee registered shares.

5. Making counterproposals to the proposed resolutions and presenting questions in advance

Shareholders holding at least one hundredth of all shares in the Company within the meaning of the Temporary Act have a right to make a counterproposal to the proposed resolutions on the agenda of the General Meeting, which will be put to a vote. Such counterproposals must be delivered to the Company by e-mail to yhtiokokous@lassila-tikanoja.fi by no later than 4 February 2021 at 4.00 pm. Shareholders making a counterproposal must in connection with delivering the counterproposal present evidence of their shareholdings. A counterproposal will be considered at the General Meeting provided that the shareholder has the right to participate in the General Meeting, he/she has registered for General Meeting and that the shareholder holds shares corresponding to at least one hundredth of all shares in the Company on the record date of the General Meeting. If the counterproposal is not taken up for consideration at the General Meeting, the votes given in favour of the counterproposal will not be taken into consideration. The Company will publish possible counterproposals to be put to a vote on the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors by no later than 9 February 2021.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 25 of the Finnish Companies Act, a shareholder may present questions with respect to the matters to be considered at the General Meeting until 1 March 2021 by e-mail to yhtiokokous@lassila-tikanoja.fi. Such questions by shareholders, the Company’s responses to such questions as well as other counterproposals than those put to a vote are available on the on the Company’s website at lt.fi/en/investors by no later than 9 March 2021. As a prerequisite for presenting questions, a shareholder must present evidence to the Company of his/her shareholding.

6. Other instructions/information

On the date of this notice of the General Meeting 27 January 2021, the total number of shares and votes in Lassila & Tikanoja plc is 38,798,874.

Changes in shareholdings that take place after the record date of the General Meeting do not affect the right to participate in the General Meeting or the shareholder's share of votes.

Helsinki, 27 January 2021

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Board of Directors

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

For additional information, please contact
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is making the circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors scrap and compete, but just can't get over the hump against Bucks

    The Toronto Raptors scrapped until the very end but fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks.

  • Thatcher Demko dynamite as Canucks easily defeat slumping Senators

    The Vancouver Canucks downed the Senators 5-1 Wednesday, extending Ottawa's losing skid to six games.

  • Report: Blue Jays finalizing trade with Mets to acquire pitcher Steven Matz

    Toronto is likely betting that the upside Matz showed early in his career with the Mets is the truest indication of what's to come next in 2021.

  • Jim Rutherford's run in Pittsburgh was unlike anything we have seen

    Jim Rutherford's most powerful weapon was that he was managing for his last job, not his next one.

  • Nick Nurse pinpoints why offense struggled vs. Bucks

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was pretty happy with this teams defensive effort but the same can't be said for the offense. Nurse discusses why it laboured at times against Milwaukee.

  • Report: Texans hire Ravens assistant head coach David Culley as next head coach

    Bill O'Brien's replacement has a lot of work to do.

  • George Springer says he sees a lot of potential in Blue Jays

    George Springer says he's excited to be a part of a young, talented team like the Toronto Blue Jays, a club he believes has plenty of potential.

  • Braves announce formation of $2 million Hank Aaron fund to grow diversity in baseball

    Both MLB and the MLB Players Assocation contributed $500K to the fund.

  • Jake Muzzin strikes nerve with Matthew Tkachuk, earns retribution for Maple Leafs

    It was a perfect veteran move, and it was all the retribution the Leafs needed against Matthew Tkachuk.

  • Jae Crowder says he's been receiving 'overwhelming number of death threats'

    The Phoenix Suns forward says he's upped his security efforts amid regular death threats in his inbox.

  • Stafford vs. Watson: Who's the better option?

    Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers heading into Week 3: Time to trade Tyler Toffoli?

    Let's take a look at the state of the fantasy hockey landscape as we head into Week 3.

  • Joel Embiid not happy after shove from LeBron James: 'If it was me I would have probably been ejected'

    The Sixers big man fell hard on his back after LeBron shoved him in the paint.

  • Demko dynamite as Vancouver Canucks beat Ottawa Senators 5-1

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks' so-called "lotto line" is starting to cash in. The top trio of Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller — dubbed the lotto line for their jersey numbers 6, 40 and 9 — combined for three goals and five points Wednesday as the Canucks downed the Ottawa Senators 5-1. Miller had two goals and an assist in the victory, but feels he and his linemates have more to give. "I think we need to push ourselves," he said. "I know it looks pretty for you guys because I got some points today but at the same time there's not much difference in the game." The line did appear to find its latent chemistry on Wednesday, however. Early in the second frame, Pettersson looked as if he were about to wind up for a big shot on a breakaway, then dropped a pass to defenceman Quinn Hughes instead. Hughes slipped the puck to Miller and the winger buried it from in tight. It was Miller's first goal of the year. Last season he led the Canucks in scoring with 72 points (27 goals, 45 assists) in 69 regular-season games. The NHL's COVID-19 protocols kept him out of the lineup for Vancouver's first three outings this year. Miller admitted that he initially struggled after returning to the lineup. "Sure at the beginning, probably the first three games. My legs were seizing up like halfway through the games and it was hard. I definitely had couch legs," he said. "But last three or so I felt pretty good. Obviously, I would like to be better on a personal standpoint but my legs weren't the issue. I was skating well, just wasn't making the plays I wanted to with the puck in the hard areas." Miller also assisted on Pettersson's goal Wednesday night, a blast from the point on a second-period power play. The Swedish centre has been limited to two goals so far this year, and said he's felt the crunch to perform. “There’s always pressure and I’m the guy that puts the most pressure on me," Pettersson said. "I always want to play good and I’ll be honest, my first couple of games haven’t been the way I want to play. Today was definitely a step in the right direction, but me and our line, definitely have a lot more to give.” Tyler Motte also scored twice for Vancouver (4-5-0) on Wednesday, helping the Canucks string together back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Despite the final score, the Senators (1-5-1) tested Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko early and often on Wednesday, outshooting Vancouver 24-7 in the first period alone. “We were playing fast, we were playing off the forecheck, we were driving the net," said Sens coach D.J. Smith. "And in the second period, we fell into a rush game. We turned pucks over and we fed their game and when they had opportunities, they put it in the back of the net.” Demko had 42 saves on the night, and Marcus Hogberg stopped 30-of-35 shots for the Senators. The goaltender's play wasn't Ottawa's issue on Wednesday, Smith said. "The goals he gave up were blatant mistakes by us," the coach said. The entire Sens team needs to be better in front of its netminder, said centre Josh Norris, who scored Ottawa's lone goal on power play in the first period Wednesday. “We’ve let up 10-plus goals in two games. You’re not going to win games like that," he said. "We’ve scored two goals in the last three games, too, so both those areas, obviously, are not good enough. And it has to improve.” The Senators have now lost six games in a row. Ottawa has not had a victory since topping Toronto 5-3 to open the season back on Jan. 15. “We’ve put together a period at a time, two periods at a time, but it seems like, for some reason, we just find one period to fall apart and mess everything up," Norris said. "We’re young but that’s not an excuse. Just a lot of mistakes that are very preventable, I think.” The extended losing skid has been difficult to weather, said Sens left-winger Brady Tkachuk. “Losing sucks. I hate losing, everyone in the room hates losing," he said. "So we’ve just got to bear down a little bit extra. We’re going to get out of this eventually. We’ve just got to stick together, which we have been, and stay positive. But the focus is on a win tomorrow.” Ottawa won't have to wait long for a chance to avenge Wednesday's loss. The two sides will battle again on Thursday, closing out a three-game series. NOTES: Ottawa defenceman Christian Woalanin left the game with a lower-body injury in the second period and did not return. … Earlier on Wednesday, the Sens dealt defenceman Christian Jaros to the San Jose Sharks for forward Jack Kopacka and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Bradley Beal confirms he's frustrated after Wizards set new record in futility

    Beal is averaging 30.7 in the Wizards' wins ... and 36.8 points in their losses.

  • Ingram, Williamson each score 32, Pelicans top Beal, Wizards

    NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored a season-high 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the depleted Washington Wizards 124-106 on Wednesday night. Bradley Beal almost single-handedly kept the reeling Wizards in striking distance with 47 points. Washington got as close as eight points in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled away in the final five minutes, highlighted by Williamson's soaring dunk of Ingram's lob from behind the 3-point line. Ingram finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, making all five he attempted in the second half. Williamson did most of his scoring in the paint and added eight free throws to help New Orleans win for just the second time in 10 games. Eric Bledsoe scored 18 points and Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds for New Orleans, which never trailed. Garrison Mathews scored 15 points and Robin Lopez had 14 for Washington, which played without guard Russell Westbrook and lost for the sixth time in seven games. New Orleans led by as many as 26 when Ingram's 15-foot pull-up made it 74-48, but Beal willed Washington back into the game during the next nine minutes. Beal's 24 points in the third quarter — during which he made four of five 3-point shots — helped the Wizards cut it to 94-80 by the end of the period. Williamson scored 11 in the first quarter, highlighted by his left-handed runner over three converging defenders while being fouled, and New Orleans took a 35-18 lead into the second period. Ingram missed four of his first five from deep but got a break when he heaved a deep 3 while being fouled by Beal and the ball hit the backboard, circled the rim and dropped in. The four-point play put the Pelicans up 64-41 late in the second quarter. Williamson had 20 points by halftime, at which point New Orleans led 64-45. TIP-INS Wizards: Westbrook, the Wizards' second-leading scorer, was scratched for rest after playing a night earlier in Houston. However, Wizards coach Scott Brooks did not rule out playing Westbrook on back-to-back nights later this season. ... Washington also was missing six players because of health and safety protocols. ... Brooks elected to give 6-foot-8, 216-pound Jordan Bell his first start of the season in an effort to match up better with the size of New Orleans' frontcourt. Bell had 11 rebounds and four points. ... Washington missed its first eight shots but trailed just 4-2 when Lopez hit a short hook. Pelicans: Adams has now had at least 16 rebounds in a game twice this season, the other coming at Utah last week, when he had 16. ... Guard Lonzo Ball did not return to the game after checking out late in the second quarter. The club said he had a sprained ankle. ... Reserve guard Josh Hart had eight rebounds, his ninth time this season with at least that many. ... New Orleans missed nine of 24 free throws. HARD FOUL The Wizards' Alex Len was called for a flagrant foul early in the fourth quarter when he grabbed Williamson by the shoulder with his left hand and right bicep with his right hand and pulled the Pelicans star to the floor as he tried to drive toward the hoop. Williamson was briefly in a prone position before getting up with a smile. Len wound up fouling out with 5:38 left. UP NEXT Wizards: Host Atlanta on Friday to open a two-game homestand. Pelicans: Host Milwaukee on Friday in the second of five straight home games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brett Martel, The Associated Press

  • Lowry reaches 10,000-point plateau as a Raptor in 115-108 loss to Milwaukee

    TAMPA, Fla. — Kyle Lowry scored a milestone basket early and made things interesting for the Raptors late with a 14-point fourth quarter. But the Milwaukee Bucks answered every Raptor run in a 115-108 victory Wednesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was one assist from a triple-double with 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee (11-6). Khris Middleton had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists while Brook Lopez added 20 points and seven rebounds. Four straight baskets, including three three-pointers, by Lowry helped Toronto (7-11) cut the lead to 106-102 with under two minutes remaining. Milwaukee held firm, however. Earlier Lowry became the third player to reach the 10,000-point milestone as a Raptor, scoring on Toronto's second shot attempt at Amalie Arena. The 34-year-old guard sank a three-pointer from 24 feet just 51 seconds into the game after a steal by Fred VanVleet. DeMar DeRozan (13,296) and Chris Bosh (10,275) are the only others to score 10,000 in Raptors colours. "Unfortunately it came with a loss," Lowry said later. "It means a lot to be able to do that with one franchise," he added. "That's a lot of points for one franchise … Hard work pays off." Asked about catching his good friend DeRozan, who now plays for San Antonio, Lowry put his tongue firmly in his cheek. "He shot the ball way too much," he said with a smile. "There's so many possessions I was wide open he just wouldn't pass the ball. I think he knew I was going to catch him." Lowry actually came into the game with 13,730 points, having scored 1,217 in two-plus seasons with Memphis and 2,515 in three-plus campaigns with Houston. "I think it's amazing," Norm Powell said of Lowry's milestone. Lowry, in his 15th NBA season, is already Toronto’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (1,425), assists (4,032) and steals (842). He came to the Raptors in a July 2012 trade that sent Gary Forbes and a 2013 first-round pick to Houston. Golden State’s Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Washington’s Bradley Beal and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only active players with 10,000 points with their current team. Powell had a season-high 26 points for Toronto, his fourth consecutive 20-plus outing. Six Raptors finished in double figures with Lowry finishing at 21. VanVleet had 10 points and 10 assists. "I think there was a lot of good to take from the game, there's a lot of positives to take from the game," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. But he rued some missed offensive play executions. "If you're going to beat a high-level team, those things have got to get cleaned up," he said. Toronto made 22-of-55 three-point attempts with Aron Baynes 1-of-7, Pascal Siakam 1-of-4 and VanVleet 2-of-11. Lowry was good on 6-of-8 attempts, making all four from distance in the fourth. Milwaukee outscored Toronto 40-26 in the paint. Siakam (11 points) returned to the Raptors lineup after a two-game absence due to left knee swelling. But OG Anunoby (calf) was unable to go due to a calf issue. The game marked the one-quarter mark of the 72-game season for Toronto. The Raptors were 14-4 and riding a six-game win streak at the same stage last season. VanVleet played provider in the first quarter with seven assists, helping Baynes — who came into the game averaging 4.7 points this season — collect seven points early. Powell led all scorers with 10 points in the quarter. A 10-3 Toronto run at the end of the first quarter tied the score at 33-33. The Raptors led by five in the second quarter before they went cold and the Bucks reeled off a 21-7 run to lead 63-54 at the half. Antetokounmpo had 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the half. Toronto opened the third quarter with an 8-1 run to cut the lead to two. But Milwaukee answered with an 10-2 run of its own to make it a double-digit lead. The Raptors kept chipping away and only trailed 83-82 going into the fourth on the back of a 9-0 run. The Raptors pulled ahead 84-83 on a Yuta Watanabe two-pointer but Milwaukee scored the next nine points. After Toronto cut the lead to 100-94, Milwaukee challenged an offensive foul call against Antetokounmpo with 4:48 remaining. The Bucks won the challenge and the Bucks star buried two free throws to make it an eight-point game. Toronto, coming off a 129-114 loss in Indiana on Monday, had won five of its last seven following a 2-8 start to the season. The Bucks, who downed visiting Atlanta 129-115 on Sunday, were well-rested. The Hawks game was their first since a loss to the Lakers last Thursday, given Friday's contest against Washington was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Wizards. Toronto hosts the Sacramento Kings on Friday in Tampa. Milwaukee continues its road trip with games in New Orleans on Friday and Charlotte on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Jazz beat Mavericks 116-104 for 10th straight victory

    SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had seasons high of 29 points and 20 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 31 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-104 on Wednesday night for their 10th straight victory. Gobert also had three blocks and three steals to help the Jazz pass the Lakers — losers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, for the NBA's best record at 14-4. The teams will complete the two-game set in Utah on Friday night. Joe Ingles had a season-high 21 points — on seven 3-pointers — and eight assists for Utah. He matched his career high with the seven 3s, falling one shy of tying the franchise record. The Jazz played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell after he entered the NBA concussion protocol. Ingles made his first start of the season in Mitchell’s place. Luka Doncic scored 30 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway, Jr. added 19 points and Kristaps Porzingis 18. Dallas lost its third straight game. Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson returned to the Mavericks’ starting lineup after both players missed nine games apiece due to COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols. Dwight Powell also returned after an eight-game absence. Utah got an early boost on offence from Ingles and Gobert. Ingles made a pair of 3-pointers and assisted on two other baskets to help the Jazz stake out a 23-12 lead. Both assists were on baskets from Gobert, who had 10 points in the first quarter. The Jazz expanded their lead to 32-17 late in the first quarter following three straight baskets from Clarkson that capped a 9-0 run. Then, Clarkson scored 13 of Utah’s first 16 points in the second quarter. His final basket in that stretch put the Jazz up 48-27. Utah led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, going up 98-73 on a step-back 3-pointer from Clarkson. TIP INS Mavericks: Hardaway needs to make two 3-pointers to reach 1,000 career made 3-pointers. He made four 3s against the Jazz. … James Johnson had a season-high four blocked shots. … Dallas went 0 of 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter. Jazz: Derrick Favours sat out with lower back soreness. … Seven of Ingles’ eight assists were on Gobert's baskets. … Gobert scored his most points in an NBA game since getting 35 points in a 108-101 victory over New York in March 2017. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports John Coon, The Associated Press

  • Blue Jays acquire lefty Steven Matz from New York Mets

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz in a trade with the New York Mets. The Blue Jays announced the deal, that will see right-handed pitchers Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski head to the Mets, on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Matz has spent his entire career with the Mets. He has gone 31-41 with a 4.35 earned-run average and 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings in 112 games over six seasons with New York. Matz made six starts and three relief appearances in a difficult 2020, posting a 9.68 ERA before spending the final month of the campaign on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort. This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 27, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Jays welcome Springer | FastCast

    The Blue Jays introduce George Springer, plus friends and family pay tribute to Hall of Famer Hank Aaron on this edition of FastCast