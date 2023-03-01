Notice of annual general meeting 2023
To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
01 March 2023
Company announcement no. 02/2023
Notice of annual general meeting 2023
The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 4pm (UTC -2) as an electronic annual general meeting with the possibility to participate physically at the BANK of Greenland’s head office in Nuuk.
The agenda is included in the attached file.
Contact: Betina Præstiin, tel. +299 347802, mail: shareholder@banken.gl
Attachment