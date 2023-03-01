Grønlandsbanken A/S

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

01 March 2023

Company announcement no. 02/2023

Notice of annual general meeting 2023

The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Tuesday 28 March 2023 at 4pm (UTC -2) as an electronic annual general meeting with the possibility to participate physically at the BANK of Greenland’s head office in Nuuk.

The agenda is included in the attached file.

Contact: Betina Præstiin, tel. +299 347802, mail: shareholder@banken.gl









