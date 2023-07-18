There’s nothing wrong with being a champagne socialist, says Tom Kerridge

Tom Kerridge at the bar of his two Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers in Marlow - Andrew Crowley

There is nothing wrong with being a champagne socialist, according to Tom Kerridge, who said he’s happy that he is rich enough to drink it.

The chef and television presenter was brought up on a council estate in Gloucester, receiving free school meals.

He now runs a restaurant empire which includes the two Michelin-starred Hand and Flowers in Marlow, Bucks, and a fish and chips concession in Harrods where a single portion costs £35.

“Champagne socialism is the term that gets thrown about quite a lot. But why is that offensive?” Mr Kerridge said.

“I came from nothing and I’ve made enough money to buy champagne. What’s the point of having champagne if you don’t share it?”

Speaking to Radio Times, Mr Kerridge said: “I have a regional accent and I’m proud to consider myself working class, even though I’m trying to pull off the middle class thing. I’m in a very different situation now and I’m very lucky that, personally and financially, I’m all right.”

Mr Kerridge, 49, said he felt confident talking to politicians about free school meals because he had received them himself. He said MPs such as Lee Anderson, who suggested that a family of five could eat for 30p per day if cooking from scratch, were being unrealistic.

“We all know that’s not true,” said the chef, who was raised by a single mother. “If you’re a single parent with two kids and £2 in your pocket, you can buy a burger for 99p and both of them will have something warm to eat, or you can try to boil up a chicken carcass with some carrot peelings to make soup for two kids who ain’t gonna eat it… well, let’s get a grip on reality here.”

The chef also defended his £35 fish and chips, saying that people who criticised the meal for being expensive “don’t understand how it’s priced”.

While most fish and chip shops serve fish that has been frozen and potatoes put through a chipper, Mr Kerridge said, his Harrods offering features line-caught, day-boat turbot and the chips are hand cut.

“It’s bespoke dining in the most exclusive and beautiful shop in the world. Of course it’s expensive,” he said.

For his latest BBC series, The Hidden World of Hospitality, the chef visits establishments around the country, from family-run cafes and wedding caterers to fine dining restaurants, to find out how they are coping with the pressures faced by the hospitality industry in recent years.

