'Nothing to worry about... Ferguson is doing just fine'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

A bit like the club he plays for, sometimes it is worth stepping back and taking stock of Evan Ferguson.

On Tuesday, the forward made his 10th appearance for the Republic of Ireland - the question about potentially playing for England earlier this month was somewhat left-field.

He has made 14 appearances for Brighton this season and is top of the club's Premier League scoring charts with five, which is more than Cole Palmer of Chelsea and Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, both of whom have earned rave reviews.

Ferguson is not making headlines in quite the same way - and his run of one goal in 10 Albion games is a relative barren spell.

But this is nothing to worry about. He is still only 19.

It is completely natural for young players to have peaks and troughs in their development. Anything else is exceptionally rare.

In giving Ferguson a new contract so soon after improving his previous deal, Brighton have shown exactly what they think of the striker.