There is nothing in Chancellor’s spring statement to reduce bills – Kate Forbes

Craig Paton, PA Scotland Deputy Political Editor
·4 min read

There was “nothing” in the Chancellor’s spring statement that would reduce household bills, Scotland’s Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said.

Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that fuel duty would be cut by 5p per litre, as well as an increase to the national insurance threshold of £3,000.

The Chancellor also pledged to cut the lowest rate of income tax by 1%.

In Scotland, different income tax charges apply, with 19% already the starter rate north of the border on earnings between £12,570 and £14,732 – rising to 20% for those making between £14,732 and £25,688.

But Kate Forbes hit out at the plans on Twitter, saying: “Households and businesses are seeing soaring energy costs right now – that could plunge thousands into fuel poverty.

“There was nothing in the spring statement to reduce energy bills today or uprate benefits.”

Ahead of the statement, Ms Forbes had urged the Chancellor to take action on the impending cost of living crisis, including by matching a Scottish Government pledge to uprate benefits by 6%.

Ms Forbes has also urged the Chancellor to implement business relief on national insurance contributions, providing immediate funding for sectors impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as removing VAT from energy efficient heat equipment and reducing or removing it altogether from energy bills.

The Finance Secretary added that there should be powers provided to increase levels of flexible working – to allow more people back into work – along with another two cold weather payments – one to be paid immediately and another provided this winter.

Of all the proposals outlined by the Finance Secretary, only scrapping the VAT on energy-efficient heat equipment was included.

Ms Forbes later said the Chancellor had “not used his spring statement sufficiently”.

“The spring statement has failed to address the biggest challenges facing households today,” she said.

“With soaring energy bills and a cost of living crisis, the Chancellor has not used his Spring Statement sufficiently to provide lifeline support that could prevent households facing fuel poverty.”

Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, said there would be £45 million coming to the Scottish Government as a result of the statement, although it is unclear from which announcement the money will flow.

“Families across the country are struggling with the cost of living. The reduction in fuel duty, zero VAT on green home improvements, and a tax cut for low and middle earners will help them with these growing pressures,” he said.

“And an extra £45 million for the Scottish Government will allow them to provide additional support to the most vulnerable families over the coming months.

Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, said the proposal from the Chancellor “does not touch the sides”.

“Rishi Sunak could have taken steps to ease this cost of living crisis,” he added.

“To end the choice between heating and eating for those making impossible choices. He failed.”

Derek Mitchell, the chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, said more needed to be done than what was included in the statement, adding that household budgets in Scotland were at “breaking point”.

“It’s vital to understand that this crisis has been brewing for some time, with 1.8 million people in Scotland seeing their finances worsen during the pandemic,” he said.

“One in three of us already find energy bills too high even before the record rise in prices due in April, and the knock-on effect of that is almost half a million people cutting back on food to afford energy bills.

“Some of the measures announced today by the chancellor will provide some respite, however, in reality, it won’t be enough to halt a rising tide of poverty that could sweep millions across the UK into debt and destitution.

“Put simply, much more needs to be done than has been announced today.”

The Scottish Chambers of Commerce welcomed some of the measures, but added: “The Chancellor should have gone further to help Scotland’s businesses recover.

“A delay to the imminent national insurance rise and the introduction of a temporary or permanent energy price cap for micro, small and medium sized enterprises would have helped businesses to expand and grow as they get back on their feet following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The economic environment facing Scotland’s businesses remains challenging and it’s essential that Government in Westminster and Holyrood do everything they can to tackle inflation and rising cost pressures to help drive a strong economic recovery.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • VanVleet not worried about getting back in rhythm after injury

    After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wild, Kraken among winners at NHL trade deadline

    The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

    VANCOUVER — Matthew Tkachuk put up three points as the Calgary Flames trounced the Canucks 5-2 in Vancouver on Saturday. Tkachuk had a goal and two assists while Rasmus Andersson added one of each. Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames (38-16-8). The Canucks (30-26-7) replied with goals from Matthew Highmore and Brock Boeser. Dan Vladar made 23 saves for a Flames team that lost 1-0 in overtime to the Buffalo Sabres in Calgary on Friday. Despite playing its s

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Flames get centre Ryan Carpenter from Blackhawks for fifth-rounder in 2024

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have acquired forward Ryan Carpenter from the Chicago Blackhawks for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL entry draft. The 31-year-old centre from Oviedo, Fla., has three goals and eight assists in 59 games for the Blackhawks this season. Carpenter's NHL career began in March 2014 when he signed with the San Jose Sharks as a free agent. He went on to play for the Vegas Golden Knights before inking a three-year, US$3-million deal with Chicago in 2019. The Flames also se

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz