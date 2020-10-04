‘I have nothing’: Roma people left without support and at risk of exploitation due to digital-only status

Gina* (right) lost her husband (left) to coronavirus in April and was left unable to prove her EU settled status because he was the only person who had the details on how to access it online and she was not digitally literate (Roma Support Group)

People from Britain’s Roma community are being left unable to access vital support and are exposed to exploitation due to the government’s new digital-only status for EU citizens, research reveals.

Tens of thousands of Roma people are at risk of facing further exclusion from society because a lack of digital skills in the community means many are struggling to prove their EU settled status – the immigration status all EU national in the UK are required to obtain in order to remain in the UK legally after Brexit – which exists only in a digital format.

The Home Office says it provides successful applicants to the EU settlement scheme with only a digital copy of their status to ensure they can “constantly access proof of their status” and that this is in keeping with the “shift towards digital status in all areas of life”.

But a new report, coordinated by the charity Roma Support Group and seen by The Independent, warns that many risk being left unable to prove their status despite living in the UK legally as a result of having no physical immigration document, and are already being exploited by third parties offering unqualified or paid-for “support”.

In one case, a woman who lost her husband to coronavirus in April was left unable to prove her EU settled status because he was the only person who had the details on how to access it online and she was not digitally literate. As a result she was unable to find work or access welfare benefits for months during the pandemic.

Although government guidance explicitly states that third parties cannot ask EU citizens to prove their status under the EU settlement scheme until after 30 June 2021, many have reported on their experience of being checked by employers, landlords and when applying for benefits through the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Official records from 2013 indicate that there are 200,000 Roma living in the UK, the vast majority of whom are EU citizens and therefore are required to make applications under the EU settlement scheme in order to secure their status after Brexit.

The report, which is drawn from data on 7,000 Roma people, indicates that only 3 per cent of the community were able to independently complete an online application like the EU settlement scheme, while 20 per cent owned an IT device such as a tablet or a laptop.

While many Roma families do have at least one smartphone in their household, its usage is limited to phone calls and basic social media activities, the research suggests.

Baroness Janet Whitaker, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gypsies, Travellers and Roma, told The Independent the issue amounted to discrimination and called on ministers to remedy the lack of digital capacity among Roma people so that their disadvantages in Britain were not “compounded by virtual disenfranchisement”.

She added: “Security in the national status to which people are entitled is a responsibility of government and to deny it is a fundamental injustice.”

The report notes that during the Covid-19 pandemic, as hundreds of thousands of people across the UK had to apply for universal credit, many EU nationals, including Roma people, were required to prove their settled status in order to have their applications processed.

Due to the difficulties in accessing their digital status, this is said to have transpired in Roma families experiencing poverty, evictions, and mental health difficulties.

In one case, Gina*, a mother-of-eight who moved to the UK with her children in 2017 to join her husband, who had been working here since 2009, said she had been left with no income and unable to access support after he died from Covid-19 in April.

She and her husband had both been working for the same company in the warehouse industry, and he would drive them there, but his passing meant she couldn’t get to work as she didn’t have a driving license – so she lost her job. Gina then received a letter being informed that the family’s tax credits had been suspended.

“I had no idea what I could do and I was desperate. With so many children and with one of them disabled, life is very hard when you cannot provide for your family,” she said.

Gina, 40, discovered she could make a universal credit application, but her first two attempts were unsuccessful because she couldn’t prove her settled status as her husband was the only person who knew the details of how to log on and access their status.

