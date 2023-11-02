'Nothing To Be Proud Of': Nikki Haley Puts GOP On Blast On Where It Has 'Gone Wrong'

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley took her own party to task for failing to reach out and win support from all demographics across the nation.

“We’ve lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president,” the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations told “Daily Show” guest host Charlamagne Tha God on Wednesday. “That’s nothing to be proud of.”

The only Republican presidential candidate to win a majority of U.S. voters over the past eight elections was George W. Bush in his 2004 reelection.

She said Republicans should want to win the majority ― and that means they should “start talking to” minority groups, women and younger voters.

“That’s how we win,” she said. “We should want to win the majority of people, and I think that’s where the Republicans have gone wrong: They decide who can be in their club.”

Polls suggest it’s not a matter of “talking to” other groups that is hurting Republicans nationally so much as specific issues. Voters are more likely to align with Democratic positions on seven out of 12 key issues tracked by Pew, including climate change, abortion rights and health care.

Haley is running in third place in most polls of GOP primary voters, far behind front-runner Donald Trump but gaining on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is a distant second.

See her full conversation with Charlamagne below: