'It's nothing but pain': The latest on the cases of violence against Black people that sparked America's racial reckoning

As the days tick down on a summer of racial reckoning in the U.S., the debate over police brutality and racial injustice shows no signs of cooling down, and it figures to play a significant role in the November elections.

The Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and last week’s revelations about the death of Daniel Prude after being restrained by law enforcement officers in Rochester, New York, have further stoked the fires lit by the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

They’re part of a series of high-profile incidents of violence against Black people – almost all by police, all but one fatal – that have prompted widespread protests and a national discussion about systemic racism.

Other such instances include the fatal March 13 shooting of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, by officers who barged into her apartment with a no-knock warrant; the deadly June 12 shooting of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta policeman after an arrest went awry; and the Feb. 23 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a jogger who was confronted in Glynn County, Georgia, by two white men who said they were protecting property in the area.

All victims were Black, and none is known to have had a firearm at the time of the encounter, although Taylor’s boyfriend had a gun and fired at one of the officers. Blake, whose family said he’s paralyzed from the waist down, is the only one of the six to have survived.

Studies indicate Black people, who represent 13% of the U.S. population, are three times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than white people.

Here's the status of each case:

George Floyd

A video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes – as Floyd gasps that he can’t breathe – struck a raw nerve in a nation used to hearing about such encounters but not seeing them in graphic detail. In body cam video released later, bystanders are heard pleading for Floyd, 46, to no avail.

All four officers who responded to the call about Floyd allegedly passing a fake $20 bill were fired and are facing various charges, with Chauvin’s count of second-degree murder the most serious one. The three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

In late August, Chauvin requested the charges against him be dismissed for lack of probable cause. The other three officers also filed motions to dismiss. Judge Peter Cahill has yet to rule on any of the motions, and he’ll hear oral arguments on behalf of Thao and Lane on Friday.

The trial is tentatively set for March 8.

Breonna Taylor

The emergency room technician, 26, and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in bed when police burst in with a battering ram at 12:40 a.m. seeking a man she had dated whom they believed to be a drug dealer.

When Walker fired a shot that struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh, he and officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove responded with more than 20 rounds, hitting Taylor five times. Walker said Taylor was alive for at least five minutes after being shot but did not get medical attention for more than 20 minutes, the Louisville Courier Journal of the USA TODAY Network reported.

A billboard sponsored by O, The Oprah Magazine, is on display with a photo of Breonna Taylor. Twenty-six billboards are going up across Louisville, demanding that the police officers involved in Taylor's death be arrested and charged.

Hankison was dismissed from the force in late June for “wantonly and blindly’’ firing 10 shots inside the apartment, according to his termination letter, and Louisville has banned no-knock warrants through a measure known as “Breonna’s Law.’’

Those are the most meaningful actions so far to come out of the case, which is being investigated by the Kentucky attorney general and the FBI. No officers have been charged.

