‘There is nothing more exotic than England…’: Britain through the eyes of Martin Parr and Cartier-Bresson

François Hébel
·4 min read
Working lunch: Liverpool dockers, 1962, by Cartier-Bresson - Cartier-Bresson/ Magnum Photos
In 1989, Martin Parr applied to join the Magnum Photos agency – and created uproar. Among those strongly opposed to the request of this Englishman, who had become both famous and controversial for his colour photographs of the British on holiday in northern England, was Henri Cartier-Bresson: a founding member of Magnum and a man who had never cared for colour photography.

Other members thought it essential, however, to bring in Parr – a photographer who, it turns out, would go on to have an impact on documentary photography at least as significant as Cartier-Bresson in his time. Thanks to the Frenchman’s wife, fellow photographer Martine Franck, a meeting was organised to allow for a “human reconciliation”.

It was a qualified success. “I don’t like his photos,” Cartier-Bresson said of Parr afterwards, “but he’s a nice guy.” He later sent Parr a fax of apology: “Being [an] impulsive photographer it was only once in the street that I realised how much I over-reacted to your work, which was practically unknown to me. The only fundamental thing I said when we met: ‘We belong to two different solar systems.’ And why not?”

Parr replied: “I acknowledge there is a large gap between your celebration of life and my implied criticism of it. My instinct tells me these are the issues I must deal with through photography. What I would query with you is: ‘Why shoot the messenger?’”

Parr was finally accepted as a member of Magnum in 1994, after an extended probationary period of five years – rather than the usual four. Cartier-Bresson died in 2004. Parr went on to be Magnum president from 2013 to 2017.

Martin Parr's shot of Blackpool in 1993 - Martin Parr/Magnum Photos
In 2021, the Cinémathèque Française in Paris dug up Stop Laughing – This Is England, a 1962 film that showcased Cartier-Bresson’s amused portrait of the British at work and play. The photographs it features were taken in the industrial north of the country: Blackpool in July 1962, and Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield in October that year. The film has remained as little known as the treasure trove of pictures it includes, despite a commentary by Cartier-Bresson (who was raised by an English nurse) that reveals his affectionate, ironic view that “there is nothing more exotic than England”.

Asked by the film’s director to jot down his impressions of the “eight million or so annual visitors” to the British seaside, Cartier-Bresson noted that they fell into two categories: “On the one hand, there are the solid elderly ladies with hats that look like upside-down pots and warm cosy overcoats buttoned up to the neck, and their men folk in tweeds and caps, who have scrubbed and toiled all their lifetime. On the other hand, there are teenagers: the young sharp boys surmounted by a congealed wave of hair, and their little girlfriends glittering like costume jewellery...”

Seeing double: Cartier-Bresson's people on a Blackpool beach in 1962 is similar to Martin Parr's later work - Henri Cartier-Bresson/ Magnum Photos
He continued: “Writing about the people of the North at work is the same as writing about them at play. Neither their looks nor their clothes are so different. There is no exuberance on their faces or in their gestures. Their holidaying seems just an occupation as any other. There appears no fulfilment as a human being; at work no gloom, just a little snide humour.”

The similarity between Cartier-Bresson’s film and Martin Parr’s collection, 23 years later, The Last Resort – the very images the French photographer had so criticised – is as disconcerting as his commentary. You couldn’t make it up.

Reconciliation, a new exhibition, and a book, The English, bring together original prints by Cartier-Bresson that were used in the film with Parr’s pictures (many drawn from his 2010 series Black Country Stories) of the British at work in the Midlands and northern towns and cities, or else on the beach at ­Blackpool or Scarborough. At the time, Parr had no idea Cartier-Bresson had created a similar reportage – even visiting the same Blackpool beach – nearly 50 years earlier.

Seeing double? Martin Parr's photo also shows people on a beach - but this time in Scarborough in 2010 - Martin Parr/Magnum Photos
If there is an obvious difference between Cartier-Bresson’s 1962 images and those by Parr from 2010, it is the presence in the later photographs of immigrant faces, as well as the final disappearance of the last industries in favour of a service economy. The rest – Blackpool Tower, games on the beach as it’s too cold to swim, the desire to dance and have fun whatever the weather – remains unchanged.

These are two photographic visions that describe the same society, at work and at play. Of course, Cartier-Bresson does not depart from his French haut bourgeois point of view, whereas Parr has always claimed to be a “middle-class photographer”. But what they have in common, above all, is irony.

The British at work: Martin Parr's shot of a sweet factory in Dudley, 2010 - Martin Parr/ Magnum Photos
François Hébel is director of the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson in Paris and curated Reconciliation, which runs there until Feb 12. The English by Henri Cartier-Bresson and Martin Parr is published by Delpire and RRB Photobooks

