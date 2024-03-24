Nothing else can be said about the Chicago Bulls this season

It’s officially the point in the season where every team is who they are. No matter if a team is heading for a top pick in the lottery or a top seed in the NBA playoffs, the team is playing how they will in the playoffs. The time for big-time turnarounds is over, and the only varying factor left to watch out for is injuries. The Chicago Bulls are no exception to this rule.

Despite overcoming a 5-14 start to the year, the Bulls are still a middle-of-the-pack squad. The improvements of Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have been fun to watch, but the Bulls are still the Bulls.

The Bulls Central YouTube channel recently spoke about how there is nothing left to learn about this Bulls team.

With their tough loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, it was the final straw. The Bulls are who they are, and the result is mediocre.

