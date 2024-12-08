If nothing else the fight is still there in this Manchester City squad

Manchester City left Selhurst Park with a point yesterday after an enthralling battle with Crystal Palace finished 2-all. Pep Guardiola’s side did all they could to leave London with all three points yesterday. But a combination of defensive errors, a depleted squad and a determined Crystal Palace side saw City pick up a point. Although the world champions weren’t at their best, it was evident that their fighting spirit was still burning. That was something to take from yesterday’s match.

There was every excuse available for Pep Guardiola’s side to say everything was all too hard yesterday. They entered yesterday’s game with a depleted squad. Injuries have once again decimated the City squad. They also fell behind early to a fourth-minute Daniel Muñoz strike. Manchester City also had to weather an early storm for the hosts. But they did that and drew level through Erling Haaland in the 30th minute. After Haaland’s equaliser Manchester City dominated possession. But there would be another setback after halftime.

Maxence Lacroix headed Crystal Palace back into the lead in the 55th minute from a corner. It was poor defending from Pep Guardiola’s side to concede so easily from a set piece. But once again Manchester City responded. They equalised again in the 68th minute after a free-flowing move set up Rico Lewis to score. That move was a glimpse of Manchester City at their best. They have been fleeting of late.

A slick move finished brilliantly by Rico 🎯 pic.twitter.com/nYO15qbCEL — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 7, 2024

Following Lewis’ strike, it did look as though Pep Guardiola’s side could press on and find a winner. That was until Lewis was harshly sent off for a second bookable offence. From there the world champions dug in to leave Selhurst Park with a point. But you could see City’s fighting spirit throughout the game. They aren’t at their best as injuries and age catch up to Pep Guardiola’s squad but there is a fighting spirit in this City lineup. It was evident in Ruben Dias’ performance. Ilkay Gundogan displayed it as he put in his best performance since he returned to the club from Barcelona. There were more examples of City’s fighting spirit being on display yesterday. But those are just two of the players that typified it.

Pep Guardiola was proud of the right his team showed.

Speaking post-game Pep Guardiola was proud of the fighting spirit his team showed throughout the game. Circumstances were against his team but they were determined not to lose yesterday. Speaking after the 2-all draw, Guardiola said: “We take the point. I’m proud of the players for how they fought and came back twice in difficult conditions – for both sides, not just for us. But we fought hard as always, and we’ll take the point. We played the last 15 minutes with 10 versus 11. We have many important players injured – many players with many minutes but the physicality is there – but we were there, and we did everything we could to win, and I am so pleased and proud of the players. Football is a game of mistakes and for the good things – we made two fantastic goals, but they are stronger than us at set-pieces – every single team is at the moment. But in general, the game was there, we tried, we fight, and I was very pleased about many things I saw.”

If nothing else Manchester City’s fighting spirit stood out at Selhurst Park yesterday. Although they aren’t at their best and have a severely depleted squad they kept fighting yesterday. That was something to take from yesterday’s game. That spirit has underpinned all of Manchester City’s recent success and is still flowing through the City squad. It may be what keeps them going as they navigate their way through this current injury crisis.