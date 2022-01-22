‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

Owen Gleiberman
·7 min read

Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It was replaced by that demure shot of Sinéad staring downward.

Sinéad O’Connor was far from the first pop star to scream (you can go back to the earliest rockers) or to scream in rage (John Lennon on “Plastic Ono Band,” a generation of punks). But as “Nothing Compares” shows you, and — this was her artistry — she was going to make it beautiful.

Premiering at Sundance tonight, just a couple of weeks after the suicide of O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, Shane, “Nothing Compares” was completed before that tragic event. Yet it remains a rock doc steeped in pain. Just what was Sinead O’Connor screaming about? She is interviewed in the film off camera, her voice lower and gruffer than it used to be, and she talks about the childhood of staggering abuse she suffered at the hands of a mother she describes as “a beast.” The abuse was mental, physical, spiritual. As a girl, Sinéad would be forced to stay outside for a week at a time, which means that she was in the garden, alone, at night, in the dark, in the cold. Her attitude toward her mother’s cruelty is not forgiving.

Yet her vision of it is large. From a young age, O’Connor had the perception to link the domestic abuse she suffered to the backdrop that had helped shape it: the stern punitive force with which the Catholic Church held Ireland in its grip, the oppression that she says shaped her mother, her mother’s mother, and so on, going back for generations. The first rock ‘n’ rollers were throwing off the sexual shackles of Victorianism. By the time O’Connor came along, that battle had been won, but she was throwing off her own primal shackles. And when you see her on stage in her early appearances, channeling her inner fury in a song like “Troy,” or her triumph over it in the ecstatic “Mandinka,” you feel the catharsis. She had the rock alchemist’s gift for turning rage into excitement.

In addition to possessing a voice of sinuous power that could wind its way across a note to make it feel both caressed and pummeled, Sinéad O’Connor had the pop star’s gift for self-invention. As the documentary reveals, she shaved her head in a fit of rebellion after her record label demanded that she doll herself up, but that turned out to be a stroke of genius. Depending on your vantage, the shaved head made her look like Joan of Arc, an alien, a prisoner of war, a lobotomy patient, or all of the above. “People found it problematic,” recalls filmmaker John Maybury, “because they read the language of ‘skinhead’ into the shaved head. It suggested some kind of aggression. But actually, the beauty of her features, the quality of her eyes, created a fantastic contradiction.”

He’s right. The shaved head made O’Connor look all the more angelic, especially when she flashed that dimpled chipmunk grin. And that spoke to how her fury grew out of an agitated purity — an idealism about what she wanted Ireland, and the larger world, to be. She says that she saw Ireland, with its endless codes of decorum for women, and its draconian (at the time) laws governing contraception and abortion, as itself a kind of “abused child.” Her music was an intoxicating way of lashing out, but it was that insurrectionary impulse that gave her such power on stage.

If O’Connor, who was born in 1966, had been born 10 years earlier, or in Manchester, England, she might have been a punk. But she forged her own sound: caterwauling dance pop with a glint of Enya. For someone as furious as she was, and as subversive of conventional gender images, she allowed a breath of romance into the equation — it’s there in the raw erotic hunger with which she sings “I Want Your (Hands on Me).” And then, of course, there is “Nothing Compares 2 U,” the song, written by Prince, that came to define her, even though nothing in her canon compares to it.

The Prince estate did not allow the song to be used in “Nothing Compares,” so aside from a few suggestive chords we have to imagine it. But, of course, half the revelation of the song was the video — probably one of the 10 greatest music videos ever made. Sinéad’s face stares into the camera, stares at the audience, hypnotizing us with her heartbreak. And what she’s singing may be the most dangerous thing a raging activist rocker with a shaved head could imagine: that in this world, nothing — nothing! — can compare to you. Is there a more haunting definition of love? That O’Connor could sing this so transcendently, could mean it so fully, is what made “Nothing Compares 2 U” one of those songs that owned the world.

The song took her to a new level, and it was being up there in the stratosphere that gave her the license to do what came next. She radicalized herself, as if her career were now an act of purification. The film chronicles her headline-grabbing controversies, like refusing to perform at a stadium in New Jersey, in the midst of the Persian Gulf War, unless they agreed to forgo the playing of the National Anthem (Bob Guccione Jr., then the editor of Spin, calls that “the wrong time, the wrong place, the wrong way to throw a tantrum”). And then, of course, there’s the moment in O’Connor’s career that became as famous as the “Nothing Compares 2 U” video: Her Pope-bashing performance on “Saturday Night Live” on October 3, 1992.

That she began with an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley’s “War” already made the performance seem like a stoic lecture. But when she tore up that photograph of Pope John Paul II, a photo that had hung in her mother’s bedroom, and said, “Fight the real enemy!” (because of the revelation that the Pope had offered protection to abusive priests), had she gone “too far”? Or as the documentary argues, was she a woman ahead of her time, parading a militance in the face of unspeakable corruption that presaged the spirit of our own era?

Watching the “SNL” performance in the film (the first time I’d seen it since it happened), my reaction to it hadn’t changed much: I felt that it was about injustice, about rage against the Catholic Church, but that more than any of those things it was about Sinéad O’Connor herself. It was the world’s angriest liberal-crusader Oscar speech. But that hardly means that she deserved to be ostracized by the media the way she was. We see her performing a few weeks later at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden, where she’s greeted by what she calls a nauseating mix of boos and cheers.

Today, a mass-media performance-art outrage like the one that happened on “Saturday Night Live” would probably have just added to her mystique. But as O’Connor declares in the movie, she has regrets but no apologies; she meant what she did, even if that meant getting knocked off her pedestal. She has made seven albums since then and toured extensively, but in terms of the fame by which the pop stratosphere defines itself, Sinéad O’Connor was a fire that went out too fast. “Nothing Compares” makes you see it’s still burning.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • One Dead, Two Injured After Dispute at Hotel at Mexico's Playa Del Carmen

    A Canadian hotel guest died and two others were injured after a shooting at Hotel Xcaret near the coastal town of Playa Del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on Friday, January 21, local officials said.Footage taken by a bystander shows the crime scene at the hotel’s poolside restaurant, Trajinera.Secretary of State Security Lucio Hernandez Gutierrez said said the incident was a dispute between guests.The three victims, all of whom were Canadian, were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead, Gutierrez said.This is a developing story. Credit: @crypt0m0j0 via Storyful

  • Mexico Hotel Shooting Leaves One Canadian Dead, Two Wounded

    A Canadian citizen died and two were wounded in a shooting during a dispute between guests at Hotel Xcaret in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, on Friday, January 21, authorities said.The three Canadians were transferred to a local hospital where one was pronounced dead, said Secretary of Public Security in Quintana Roo, Lucio Hernández Gutierrez.These images released by Gutierrez show the suspect who, like the victims, was described by Gutierrez as a guest of the hotel. Gutierrez appealed for any information that could lead to their prompt arrest.This is a developing story. Credit: Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez via Storyful

  • Canada should prepare for more 'potential unusual variants,' but we still need a plan for 'nearer normality'

    Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, stressed that we need to "prepare for different potential futures" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The biggest Esport tournaments of early 2022

    Here are some of the biggest Esport events you don't want to miss.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Speed skating Olympians Blondin, Dubreuil front Canada's long track team for Beijing

    Eight men and eight women's speed skaters will attempt to build on Canada's storied long track history at the Olympics that includes 37 medals when they compete next month in Beijing. Ivanie Blondin, a two-time world champion in the women's mass start, and reigning men's 500-metre world champion Laurent Dubreuil are among nine veteran Winter Games athletes headed to China. The Canadian squad earned an impressive total of 24 World Cup podium finishes during Olympic qualifying. "I am heading there

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

    GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled out in a wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency that broadly praised operations at last year's Tokyo Olympics. Some CAS judges in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and p

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Chelsea

    Are you a fan of Chelsea? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the