Nothing Compares to How This Mascara Lengthens, Lifts, and Separates Lashes

Wearing Ilia's mascara is like wearing false lashes

As much as I love the look of a good set of natural-looking falsies, I can’t stand the feeling of them — nor am I an expert at the application process. After spending one too many formal events with what felt like fuzzy caterpillars crawling along my lash line, I abandoned the practice altogether.

Only my dream of long, luscious eyelashes didn’t die when I took a break from my falsies collection. I stumbled upon a travel-sized iteration of the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara during one of my many unnecessary trips to Sephora, and it revolutionized my makeup game. I’m not exaggerating when I say I quickly ditched every other mascara brand and invested in a full-size of the After Midnight formula.

The best-selling mascara, which has already been named a PEOPLE Tested top pick in the clean beauty category, goes above and beyond. The buildable, flake-resistant formula lengthens, lifts, and separates withoutwhile not skipping on volume. It also works to improve your natural eyelashes at the same time with a blend of organic bee and carnauba waxes.

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

Ilia

$28

Buy Now

As a shopping writer and someone who has been obsessed with mascara since I purchased my very first tube (a Revlon blue hue in the sixth grade), I’ve tried my fair share of products. And personally, nothing has compared to the Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara. I get the bold, long-lash look I’ve been coveting since my phase with falsies, but without any of the clumping that similar mascaras have caused. I also love that it never flakes. My under-eye concealer stays crisp and clean, and I’m not forced to swap out my contacts halfway through the day.

Shoppers agree, too. One Ilia fan wrote that the mascara, which has earned thousands of five-star ratings, “works like magic” to separate their lashes and “goes on perfectly every single time.” Another shopper shared that people thought they got “lash extensions,” while others swore off “drugstore mascara” completely after using the Limitless Lash Mascara.

Reviews also celebrated the product’s sensitive eye-friendly formula, with users writing that it doesn’t make their “eyes burn” even “after long hours of wear.”

Shop the mascara that ruined me for all other mascaras and pick up a mini travel size while you’re at it. It’s perfect for keeping in your purse for touch-ups. Plus, check out more Ilia favorites below, including an SPF-enriched skin tint, concealer, and highlighting powder.

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Ilia

$48

Buy Now

Ilia Perfecting Buff Brush

Ilia

$40

Buy Now

Ilia Multi-Stick

Ilia

$36

Buy Now

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer

Ilia

$32

Buy Now

Ilia DayLight Highlighting Powder

Ilia

$34

Buy Now

