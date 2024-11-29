'There is nothing we can't achieve together'

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi says the team's "togetherness" is the key to their strong start to this season and they do not believe that they are overachieving by sitting seventh in the Premier League table.

"We can't get distracted or big-headed about what has been happening," said Hudson-Odoi on BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

"We have to make sure we're pushing ourselves daily to get results because every game is important.

"We have high expectations of ourselves because the quality we have in the squad is amazing. If we push each other every day, as players and fans, then the results will come.

"There is nothing we can't achieve together and it is very important to have that mindset.

"Last season was difficult but we pushed together and got enough to stay in the Premier League. Football is not easy but that togetherness makes us stronger.

"We have a good bond off the pitch."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds