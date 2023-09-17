Nothing beats the deep fat fryer, says Nadiya Hussain

The Bake Off winner revealed that her specialty deep fried dish was masala fries - 2 - Quick & Easy/Cliff Evans

Air fryers are the one kitchen gadget guaranteed to provoke heated debate in almost every kitchen.

Many enthusiastic cooks persuaded by the lure of a healthy way to fry their food have gone on to leave the appliance gathering dust.

Now Nadiya Hussain, the TV cook, has instructed people to ditch them altogether in favour of the deep fat fryer.

The former Great British Bake Off winner said that people needed to leave the trendy appliance behind.

“Lots of people are really scared of frying and we’ve got to move on,” the 38-year-old said.

“I get it, everyone’s all into the air fryers, but we’ve got to get into deep frying.”

Air fryers have been on the market since 2010, but their popularity increased during lockdown as recipes such as “pasta crisps” went viral on TikTok.

The appliance does not fry food, despite its name; it does not require any oil and creates crispy dishes without the fat.

It is also more energy-efficient than an oven, gaining renewed popularity as the cost of living crisis took hold and becoming the bestselling product at John Lewis.

But the novelty may finally be wearing off.

Cooking gadget fads

Hussain told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show: “Nothing will give you the texture like deep frying. Nothing will give you that deep texture. There’s nothing wrong with deep frying. I think it’s a delicious way to cook.”

The chef, who specialises in flavourful cooking which channels her Bangladeshi heritage, revealed that her specialty deep fried dish was masala fries.

“They are spiced up potatoes that you just pipe into oil and then fry them,” she said.

A Tefal deep fat fryer costs £69.99 at John Lewis, slightly more expensive than the cheapest air fryer from the same brand, which comes in at £59.99. More advanced models, such as the latest Ninja dual air fryer model, costs £249.99.

It comes after a Waitrose survey that found that microwaves were the top must-have gadget in British kitchens, with a third of people naming the appliance as one they could not live without. By contrast, just 12 per cent of respondents said the same about air fryers.

Clive Black, a retail analyst with Shore Capital, said of the findings: “Air fryers had their moment in the sun as energy costs rocketed but microwaveable foodstuffs are energy efficient compared to cooking from scratch.”

