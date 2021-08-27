Here are the noteworthy vaccine policies for Ottawa-Gatineau

Below are all the updated policies in Ottawa for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Madaree Tohlala/AFP/Getty Images - image credit)

Ottawa is now dealing with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to readily available vaccines, things look a lot different than other waves.

The vast majority of institutions currently remain open, and many have introduced vaccination policies for both staff and members of the public.

So if you're wondering about the rules for that big fall music festival, or want to know if your child's teacher needs both shots, bookmark this page. We will regularly update it to bring you the latest information.

One thing to note: COVID-19 vaccination policies typically do not apply to people who can show medical reasons prevent them from getting immunized. People in western Quebec should also be aware their province is instituting a vaccine passport system that begins Sept. 1.

The health sector

Ontario health officials have directed hospitals across Ontario to come up with a vaccination plan, and local health facilities have followed suit.

All staff at The Ottawa Hospital must receive their first vaccine dose by Sept. 7 and their second by Oct. 15.

At Queensway Carleton Hospital , all employees must have had both doses by Oct. 15.

The region's children's hospital, CHEO , is making double vaccination mandatory for staff, contractors, volunteers and learners. The policy kicks in Sept. 7.

The Bruyère Hospital is mandating vaccines for anyone who works, learns, performs research, volunteers or is a member of its designated care program as of Sept. 7.

Employees at the Montfort Hospital must have their first dose by Sept. 7 and their second by Oct. 15.

According to western Quebec's health authority, vaccination will eventually be mandatory at the Hull, Gatineau and Pontiac hospitals for any health workers who spend more than 15 minutes with patients.

School boards

With in-person classes set to return, the province has also directed Ontario's school boards to come up with their own vaccination policies.

Colleges and universities

Getting around

For now, vaccination is not mandatory for OC Transpo drivers and other employees, nor is it required for riders. The same is true for the STO .

The Ottawa International Airport Authority is encouraging its employees to be fully vaccinated and is currently working through how the federal mandate would apply to its workforce. According to a spokesperson, the policy will only apply to its workers, not those of other "campus organizations."

Sports

There's currently no policy in place for Ottawa Senators fans heading to the Canadian Tire Centre, although the team's first pre-season game isn't until the end of September.

Arts and entertainment

Major museums and galleries like the Canadian Museum of History and the National Gallery of Canada have not publicly announced mandatory vaccine policies for either visitors or employees.

First responders

The Ottawa Police Service has been consulting with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police about enacting a vaccination policy, but no decision has been announced.

A policy is also in the works for Ontario Provincial Police members.

The City of Ottawa says it is in the midst of developing a policy that would cover first responders like firefighters and paramedics.

The province has said all ambulance services must have a vaccination policy in place for paramedics by Sept. 7.

Shopping and dining